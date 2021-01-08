St. Mary’s Sees Surge in COVID Cases

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 8, 2021

Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the St. Mary’s County Health Department has shown a recent increase in several key indicators, including:

New cases today (24-hour change): 108

Total cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County residents: 3,981 (+375 in past 7 days)

New case rate per 100,000: 38.01 (+15.28 in past 7 days, 67% increase)

Percentage confirmed positive cases: 18.41% (+2.34 in past 7 days, 15% increase)

Deaths: 84 (+2 in past 7 days, 2% increase)

“This is the highest single day increase in positive cases that we have seen,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “It is vital that all community members continue COVID-19 prevention measures — wear face coverings indoors and outside when around those not in your household, avoid gatherings, physically distance from non-household members, and wash hands frequently.”

Community members may view the most up-to-date local COVID-19 data on the health department website.

Disease investigation efforts demonstrate that the most common high-risk activities contributing to the recent spread of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s includes gatherings and events, working outside the home with others, and utilizing indoor spaces such as retail settings.

Community members who are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and away from others, except for medical care or to get tested for COVID-19. Find information about testing here.

For local updates and information on prevention, symptoms, and more, go to the health department’s website or call 301-475-4330.