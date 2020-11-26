St. Mary’s Govt. Holiday Closings

Thursday, November 26, 2020

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 26 and 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Appointments for many departmental services will resume Monday, November 30.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and all six county convenience centers will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26, but will be open for normal business hours Friday, November 27. For hours of operation and information on services, click here.

The St. Mary’s County Transit System (STS) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. STS service will resume Friday, November 27, operating on a Saturday schedule, with only Routes 6, 7, 11, 12, and 14 running. A complete schedule of regular STS services is available online.

Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) services will not operate Thursday or Friday. Regular operations will resume Monday, November 30. SSTAP service information is available online here.

Regular ADA services will operate Friday.

All three St. Mary’s County library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Thursday and Friday. Library services will resume under COVID-19 operations Monday. Find information on library operations and services here.

All St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

