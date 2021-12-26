Some Fun Things to Do This Week

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 26, 2021

Christmas Day has passed us by, but your holidays can continue. Here are some fun activities to enjoy this week:

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is continuing its retro holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper’s quarters. The lighthouse will be open noon to 4 pm daily through January 2, 2022.

The lighthouse is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. Find more information here or call 301-994-1471.

Farther up the Potomac River, the St. Clement’s Island Museum is hosting a doll and train exhibit daily from noon to 4 pm until January 2. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbie’s and American Girl dolls, and much more.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Find more information here or call 301-769-2222.

The Old Jail Museum will be open from noon-4 pm daily. Admission is free.

The museum is at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown.

Experience dazzling displays and make magical memories at Annmarie Garden in Lights in Solomons. The annual holiday light show runs through January 1.

Advance timed-entry tickets required.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will be hosting a Great Mills Pool special open swim from noon to 2 pm Friday, December 31, to celebrate the new year. Pre-registration is available online here and is highly recommended. Walk-ins will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis if there is space available. Great Mills Pool will be closing early on New Year’s Eve at 5 pm.