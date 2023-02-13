SMECO Scholarship Deadline April 6

Each year, the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative awards four $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who live in the co-op’s service area. Recipients are chosen based on scholastic achievement, financial need, and community and school involvement. The application deadline is Thursday, April 6, 2023.

View the requirements here.

Find the scholarship application here.

Applicants need to have their high school counselors email their official transcripts to [email protected].

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page.