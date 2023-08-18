SMECO Annual Meeting Aug. 24 in Mechanicsville

Every year, the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative conducts its annual members’ meeting for the purpose of electing directors and voting on bylaw changes. In accordance with SMECO’s bylaws, there will be no on-site voting at the annual meeting.

Voting results will be announced at the annual meeting at 6pm Thursday, August 24, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville.

Thirty prize winners were selected at random from among the submitted ballots during the voting period of July 27 and August 9. If you are one of the lucky winners, SMECO will credit $50 to your electric bill.

For more information, visit the SMECO website or call 1-888-440-3311.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

