Set Sail With Museum’s Dinner & Cruise

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 14, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The 2023 Dinner and a Cruise Series has several dates set for fun evenings of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island water taxi, a seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant, and a dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point.

Cruises occur monthly until October, highlighting the following themes:

Sunday, May 21, 2023, “History Beneath the Chesapeake” from 4 – 8pm

Sunday, June 11, 2023, “Inside Blackistone Lighthouse” from 4 – 8pm

Sunday, July 16, 2023, “The Piscataway” from 3:30 – 8:30pm

Sunday, August 6, 2023, “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse” from 3:30 – 8:30pm

Sunday, September 10, 2023, “World War II on the Potomac” from 4 – 8pm

Sunday, October 15, 2023, will feature an environmental topic from 2 – 6pm

“Since we started these cruises in 2019, they have always sold out quickly,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “We are excited to bring this fun and informative series back this season with seven scheduled cruises. Keep in mind that seats are limited to 20 per cruise, so get your tickets fast before we sell out.”

Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include the boat ride, water tour, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum, and dinner at Morris Point.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, click here. Call the museum at 301-769-2222 with questions.