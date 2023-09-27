Sept. 30 Savor the Taste of St. Mary’s
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will join several corporate and event sponsors of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce‘s annual Taste of St. Mary’s.
Saturday, September 30, 2023 — 1 to 4pm
On the Square in Leonardtown
Local restaurants, caterers, and specialty beverage businesses will come together to showcase the unique dishes and delectable samples that capture the essence of our diverse food scene.
Samples of restaurant, catering specialties, and beverages will be available for purchase. Free entertainment and activities for kids.
Admission and parking are free. Chance to win gift certificates from area restaurants and caterers.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Vendors will include:
- Bard’s Bistro & High Tide Games
- Dunkin Donuts
- The Cawfee Pot
- Chief’s/Dents
- Finer Sweets Bakery
- Flour Donuts & Bakery
- The Greene Turtle
- Ivy’s Flaming Mamasita Peppa Sauce
- Jamaican Grill
- Kneaded Baking Company
- Kona Ice
- Linda’s on the Go
- New Orleans by Myra’s
- Nicoletti’s
- N&N Oriental Market
- Old Towne Pub
- Port of Leonardtown Winery
- Sweet Blue Smoke
- The Rex
- Tobacco Barn Distillery
- Uncle D’s Grill
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page.