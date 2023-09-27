Sept. 30 Savor the Taste of St. Mary’s

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will join several corporate and event sponsors of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce‘s annual Taste of St. Mary’s.

Saturday, September 30, 2023 — 1 to 4pm

On the Square in Leonardtown

Local restaurants, caterers, and specialty beverage businesses will come together to showcase the unique dishes and delectable samples that capture the essence of our diverse food scene.

Samples of restaurant, catering specialties, and beverages will be available for purchase. Free entertainment and activities for kids.

Admission and parking are free. Chance to win gift certificates from area restaurants and caterers.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Vendors will include:

Bard’s Bistro & High Tide Games

Dunkin Donuts

The Cawfee Pot

Chief’s/Dents

Finer Sweets Bakery

Flour Donuts & Bakery

The Greene Turtle

Ivy’s Flaming Mamasita Peppa Sauce

Jamaican Grill

Kneaded Baking Company

Kona Ice

Linda’s on the Go

New Orleans by Myra’s

Nicoletti’s

N&N Oriental Market

Old Towne Pub

Port of Leonardtown Winery

Sweet Blue Smoke

The Rex

Tobacco Barn Distillery

Uncle D’s Grill

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page.