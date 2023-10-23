Save the Date: Feb. 1 Student Career Fair

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 23, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership reminds local high school student to save the date for the second annual Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair to be held February 1, 2024.

The inaugural fair in 2023 featured 26 organizations that provided hands-on demos and interactive booths to 440 high school students from the tri-county area.

Companies are now being sought to participate. Companies must have an interactive component for their display. Email [email protected] for information.

Deadline for companies to sign up is Friday, December 8.

The event will be held at the University System of Maryland Southern MD at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.