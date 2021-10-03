Sailors Complete EMALS Training Course

Sailors supporting launch and recovery operations aboard the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) celebrated a major training milestone earlier this month.

Ten trainees were the first to graduate the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, or EMALS, Carrier Aviation Boatswain Mate Equipment C-school using the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Norfolk.

The six-week course was the first to provide instruction for EMALS repair, upgrade, and system operation training in a virtual-reality environment and also the first led by other experienced sailors.

Using the MRTS system, trainees worked on simulated launches mimicking the scenarios and procedures they may encounter on the ship while gaining muscle memory on the Gerald Ford’s systems and working collaboratively as teams.

CAPT Rodney Moss, Aircraft Launch and Recovery Program Office (PMA-251) fleet liaison officer, described the experience as the future of launch and recovery training.

“This innovative, functional, inclusive training that we’ve developed through the MRTS system has put NAVAIR and CNATT on the forefront,” CAPT Moss said. “The initiatives we’re seeing here with augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and 3D modeling will take us where we need to go and help ensure our training is preparing the most combat-ready force on the planet.”

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Chief Victor Paulino, one of the 10 graduates, described his experience as the best training course taken during his 20-year career in the Navy.

“I was very impressed with the instructor and the personnel who created this course,” he said. “Everything was very hands-on, even though it’s computerized. It’s very realistic and instructed us fully on everything we need to understand on the ship.”

Another graduate, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Tellas Nichols, said the retention of knowledge he gained from the virtual learning environment far surpasses that of his previous training and shared his appreciation for learning the full breadth of launch and recovery operations.

“I’ve mainly worked in ship maintenance, so this class exposed me to other things that happen in the big picture of flight operations,” he said. “Through the simulations, I got to see what’s going on behind the scenes and understand the EMALS system.”

Pictured above: The first 10 trainees to graduate the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System Carrier Aviation Boatswain Mate Equipment C-school using the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Norfolk are joined by Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment representatives, CNATTU Norfolk Commanding Officer and class instructors following a graduation ceremony, Sept. 21, 2021. The six-week course was the first to provide instruction for EMALS repair, upgrade and system operation training in a virtual reality environment and also the first led by other experienced sailors. (US Navy photo)

