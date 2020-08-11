Road Closure Update in St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Last week’s tropical storm damaged multiple St. Mary’s County roadways, causing closures, and necessitating detours. The St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation, in collaboration with various contractors, is working to safely and efficiently perform repairs.

The following is a list of closures with tentative reopening timelines:

Doctor Johnson Road between Buggy Trail Way and Mt. Sterling Court is closed. Repair work is underway, and completion is expected the week of Aug. 24.

Friendship School Road between Bennington Lane and Rolling Hills Lane is closed. Repair work is underway, and completion is expected by Aug. 14.

Due to extensive erosion and damage, Busy Corner Road at Colton Point Road, and Manor Road between Lori Lane and Hurry Road, are closed. Work is underway; completion is not expected for several months. Citizens should plan to follow the detours at this time.

A list of road closures is available here.

Tropical Storm Isaias State of Emergency Declaration Extended

Due to the adverse results of Tropical Storm Isaias, St. Mary’s County has extended the declared state of emergency to remain in effect through September 3, 2020.

The extension of the state of emergency declaration provides authorization for the rapid purchase of goods and services required to respond to public health, safety, and infrastructure needs following the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com.