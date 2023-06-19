Report Osprey Nests on Utility Poles

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative shares the region with ospreys, eagles, and other majestic birds of prey. But it is unsafe for birds to nest on power lines.

SMECO takes seriously its commitment to the environment and its mission to provide reliable power to customer-members. Crews have installed more than 70 nesting platforms to provide birds with safe, attractive places to raise their broods, and many poles have deterrents to prevent nesting.

If you spot a nest on the crossarm of a SMECO utility pole, or a bird attempting to build a nest, click here and fill out the form to let SMECO know.

SMECO will take measures to keep the birds safe and protect the company’s equipment.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

