Protestors Press Hogan on COVID-19 Restrictions

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, April 20, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

ReOpen Maryland, a group organized to lobby Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to reopen businesses, educational, and religious institutions immediately, protested in Annapolis on Saturday, reports The Baltimore Sun. Some state lawmakers are urging the governor to consider a regional approach to relaxing restrictions during the coronavirus threat.

President Donald Trump is calling for some states to be “liberated” from the stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak, reports Nesweek.

A research lab at the University of Maryland is putting its high-tech robots to work, reports The Sun. Scientists are retooling their machinery to increase testing capacity. The state is testing about 3,000 people a day. The lab hopes to increase that total to 20,000 a day with the robots in the coming weeks.

Boeing is reopening factories in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington where stay-at-home mandates remain in place, reports The Washington Post, as the company attempts to stave off further economic damage while also protecting the health of employees.

DoD wants to be analyzing 60,000 coronavirus tests a day in June, Military Times reported, in an effort to get a better grip on how many troops have been infected and to make informed decisions about bringing back travel and other key operations.

At the end of last week, the Defense Department said the number of new recoveries among troops — 155 — exceeded the number of new COVID-19 cases — about 100, reports Military Times.

The Baltimore Sun reports that in late February alarms were sounding at Fort Detrick about the novel coronavirus. Intelligence, science, and medical professionals at the National Center for Medical Intelligence were quietly doing what they have done for decades — monitoring and tracking global health threats that could endanger US troops at home and abroad.

The US Army is testing replacements for its RQ-7 Shadow drone, reports Forbes. The drones, including the new Arcturus, must match the Shadow’s strengths, like long endurance scouting flights, without the need for extra equipment, like launching rails or skyhooks.

The Additive Manufacturing Team at J.F. Taylor Inc. of Lexington Park provided personal protection equipment to local emergency management groups, reports smnewsnet.com. After hearing of the need for face shields, the Taylor group went into action. Cloth masks were also made for personnel at Pax River.

The Defense Department’s Inspector General wants to analyze whether the Navy’s newest fleet of P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft is ready to hunt and track submarines near Europe, reports Yahoo! News.

What if the Defense Department had opted for Boeing’s X-32 instead of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter? That’s the question The National Interest explores.

The Maryland Department of the Environment intends to sample surface water and oyster tissue in the St. Mary’s River watershed for per– and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, reports the Bay Journal. The area is near Webster Field, an annex to NAS Patuxent River.

Veterans Affairs and Treasury leaders say their departments have new plans to get coronavirus stimulus checks to veterans who may have missed out on the initial wave of payments because they don’t typically file tax returns or collect Social Security benefits, reports Military Times.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting May 27 for the launch of Demo-2, reports CNBC. This will be the first launch of astronauts from US soil in nearly a decade.

The US Space Force is reportedly building a stockpile of new weapons systems that are capable of jamming communications satellite signals during orbital conflict, reports Newsweek. The new weapon is the Counter Communications System Block 10.2, being developed in partnership with L3Harris Technologies.

The Air Force wants Congress to approve new powers allowing the service to fund space acquisition in “blocks” that would allow it more freedom to shift funds from one specific program to another, reports Breaking Defense.

Contracts:

American Electronic Warfare Associates (AMEWAS), California, Maryland (N00019-20-D-0021); BAE Systems, San Diego, California (N00019-20-D-0022); DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0023); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0024); Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0025); Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, Dulles, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0026); Gnostech, Warminster, Pennsylvania (N00019-20-D-0027); Long Wave Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N00019-20-D-0028); Monterey Technologies Inc., Park City, Utah (N00019-20-D-0029); SOLUTE Inc., San Diego, California (N00019-20-D-0030); Tyonek Engineering and Agile Manufacturing LLC, Warner Robins, Georgia (N00019-20-D-0031); and Young’s Engineering Services LLC and KIHOMAC Inc. JV, Syracuse, Utah (N00019-20-D-0032), are awarded $497,500,000 for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. The Strike Planning and Execution Systems hardware and software development and sustainment multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes development, integration, test and evaluation, deployment/delivery, modifications and operations/sustainment of hardware and software products supporting both domestic and Foreign Military Sales customers. Specific work locations will be determined on individual orders as they are issued. In addition, this contract provides feasibility studies, hardware and software design, analyses, technical/programmatic documentation, hardware and software development/fabrication, hardware and software code delivery/deployment, engineering change proposals to existing products, training documentation and products, help desk support hardware and software correction of deficiencies and operations and sustainment products. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. The estimated cumulative aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $497,500,000 with each of the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, but funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals and 12 offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded $21,277,000 for a firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-200-F-5080) under a design build/design bid build general construction multiple award construction contract (N40085-19-D-9070) for the design-build repair of applied instructional building at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and provides for repairs, replacement of equipment and modifications to various heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire protection, and electrical systems. Work is expected to be complete by June 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $21,277,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Akima Logistics Services LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $385,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-21 aircraft contractor logistics support services. This contract provides for program management, aircraft base and depot maintenance, engine maintenance, modifications and modification support and deployment support. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and other stateside and overseas locations as the mission requires. Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2030. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,892,492 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal and five offers were received. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8134-20-D-5000).

Ayuda-Plexus JV LLC, Denver, Colorado (W912BV-20-D-0019); Bay West – Trevet JV LLC, St. Paul, Minnesota (W912BV-20-D-0020); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland (W912BV-20-D-0021); and Kemron Environmental Services Inc., Atlanta, Georgia (W912BV-20-D-0022), will compete for each order of the $38,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Tysons Corner, Virginia, was awarded an $18,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for an alternate care facility at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, District of Columbia. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 FEMA funds in the amount of $18,600,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0021).

Valiant Government Services LLC, Hopkins, Kentucky (W912DY-15-D-0029, P00012); Acepex Management Corp, Montclair, California (W912DY-15-D-0030, P00015); Emcor Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912DY-15-D-0031, P00013); Electronic Metrology Laboratory LLC, Franklin, Tennessee (W912DY-15-D-0032, P00011); Facility Services Management Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee (W912DY-15-D-0033, P00011); J & J Maintenance Inc., Austin, Texas (W912DY-15-D-0034, P00012); Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (W912DY-15-D-0035, P00012); Quality Services International LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-15-D-0036, P00011); Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (W912DY-15-D-0037, P00011); and V W International Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-15-D-0038, P00011), were awarded $586,000,000 in modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease. The overall ceiling is now $1,667,700,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with 22 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 11, 2020. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $107,976,103 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-4313 to exercise options for the accomplishment of the planning yard services for the littoral combat in-service ships. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (50%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (37%); San Diego, California (7%); and Jacksonville, Florida (6%). The requirements under this contract include, but are not limited to: ship installation drawings development; ship change document updates; operating cycle integration program management; work integration package engineering; type commander response; ship configuration logistics support information system support; configuration data management; research engineering and modeling; provisioned items order; cost and feasibility studies; integrated planning yard material support; provisioning technical documentation; naval ships engineering drawing repository system input and data management; interface and coordination with regional maintenance centers and fleet entities; design alteration and modification development; review and tracing; managing related class ship selected record documents; and hull, mechanical and electrical engineering standardization efforts. Work is expected to be complete by April 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount $18,854,046 are obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $1,115,122 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

