Program Offers Laptops for Eligible Residents

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, June 4, 2023 · Leave a Comment

In an effort to advance equal access to technology for St. Mary’s residents, county government will distribute 4,500 HP Chromebooks for free, while supplies last, to local households with an income at or below the national poverty level.

Households participating in any of the following programs automatically qualify:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children

Supplemental Security Income

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch or School Breakfast programs, including at US Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision schools

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Eligible households are limited to one device per qualifying address and must show proof of residency/home address and verification of income eligibility or participation in one of the above programs.

Distribution will begin this month, with varied times and locations.

There are four distribution dates planned at the Lexington Park Library — June 17, July 15, August 19, and September 16.

Click here for the complete schedule of distribution dates, to pre-register, or for additional information. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Interested seniors may contact any of the St. Mary’s County senior activity centers for more information.

Special thanks to partners: St. Mary’s County commissioners, St. Mary’s Department of Aging and Human Services, St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks, St. Mary’s Housing Authority, St. Mary’s libraries, St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025, St. Mary’s public schools, St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s Health Department, St. Mary’s Department of Social Services, Minority Outreach Coalition, and Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions.