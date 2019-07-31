Program Focuses on Artificial Intelligence

Save the date now for The Patuxent Partnership‘s upcoming program on Artificial Intelligence, planned for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

The event will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly called the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in Building 2’s Center Hall.

TPP is seeking sponsors and exhibitors to enhance the program, which will provide an opportunity to directly engage with attendees and make meaningful connections.

Although still relatively misunderstood, AI is a technology that is transforming every walk of life. This wide-ranging tool enables people to rethink how they assimilate information, analyze data, and use the resulting acumens to improve their decision making.

TPP’s expectation for this comprehensive overview is to explain AI to an audience of policy makers, the contractor community, opinion leaders, and interested observers, plus demonstrate how AI already is changing the world and raising important questions for society, the economy, and governance, at the same time encompassing its importance through healthcare, education, and more.

TPP invites the public to join them in the exploration of other organizations who are delivering groundbreaking AI projects. The event will help both the decision-makers and the developers/engineers to come to the front-end of the revolution that AI brings in business.

Sponsorships

Confirmed sponsors already include KPMG; BELL, Boeing, and Naval Systems Inc.

At $5,000, Platinum Sponsorship includes a one-page ad in the event program, your company’s logo and tagline on the “Platinum Sponsor” signage at the event, one exhibit space and six registrations.

At $2,500, Gold Sponsorship includes a half-page ad in the event program, your company’s logo on the “Gold Sponsor” signage at the event, one exhibit space and four registrations.

At $1,500, Silver Sponsorship includes a company logo on sponsor’s page in event program and on “Silver Sponsor” signage at the event, one exhibit space and two registrations.

For information about sponsorship, contact Jen Brown, Programs and Membership Director, at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org or 240-317-6018.

Register as a sponsor online.

Exhibitors

Show off your company’s contributions to fleet readiness and connect with attendees that represent numerous government, industry, and academic organizations.

TPP members can exhibit for $495; non-member exhibit for $795. The cost includes an exhibit worker badge, a conference registration, continental breakfast, lunch, and a reception.

Participant registration will open soon, and cost will be $75 for TPP members; $125 for non-members. There is no cost for federal civilian service and active duty military, but it is $15 for lunch. Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to eight CL points.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

