Poseidon & Triton: Welcome to the Family

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation will host a panel, Poseidon & Triton: Welcome to the Family.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Click here to register. Business casual/military uniform of the day.

Keynote speaker and moderator will be RADM Trey Wheeler, Commander of the Patrol Reconnaissance Group in Norfolk.

Panelists will be:

Sean Burke, Major Program Manager of Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MQ-4C Triton), PMA-262

Angie Knappenberger, SES, Deputy Director of Air Warfare (OPNAV N98B), Pentagon

Capt. Tony Rossi, Major Program Manager of Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Aircraft (P-3/P-8), PMA-290

RADM Paul Sohl (invited), Commander, Operational Test & Evaluation Force (COMOPTEVFOR)

Other Upcoming Partnership Events

Introduction to NAWCAD & Patuxent River with Leslie Taylor, Executive Director, NAWCAD and Deputy Assistant Commander for Test and Evaluation, NAVAIR, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 8 to 9:30 am at University of Mary Washington University Hall on the Dahlgren Campus at 4224 University Drive in King George, Virginia. Coffee and check-in will begin at 7:30 am. Click here to register.

NAWCAD Industry Day will be held at 8 am Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California.

The TPP Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 31. Click here to register. TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green will provide a “year in review” of TPP initiatives, outreach, and programs from 2017. Attendees will be the first to receive TPP’s 2017 Annual Report. Other presenters TBD. Check-in and coffee will begin at 7:30 am. The program will be held from 8 to 9:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center Center Hall in Building 2 at 44219 Airport Road in California. There is no cost for this program. Advance registration is requested to manage catering and seating.

The Arctic Domain & National Security with the Patuxent Defense Forum is scheduled for Dec. 13.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. The Partnership also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

