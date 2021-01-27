Phone Support Available for COVID Vaccine Registration

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services and the St. Mary’s County Library to provide assistance with COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration over the phone for residents who are eligible for the vaccine based on current local criteria.

Registration is required through the state’s electronic vaccine registration system in order to schedule a vaccination appointment and receive COVID-19 vaccine; the additional phone support from the Department of Aging & Human Services and the St. Mary’s County Library is intended to assist those who may not have access to a computer or who require additional help with the electronic registration process. SMCHD will post available vaccine appointments on the SMCHD website each Friday afternoon once the state notifies SMCHD of the local vaccine allotment for the following week.

Registration links will be removed once appointments have been filled.

Phone assistance for vaccine appointment registration:

For St. Mary’s County residents age 65+

St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday from 8 am-5 pm

Phone Number: 301-475-4200, ext. 1049

For all other St. Mary’s County community members currently eligible to receive vaccine according to the local vaccination phase

St. Mary’s County Library

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday from 1-6 pm and Friday noon-5 pm

Phone number: 240-523-3340

General information on COVID-19, testing, vaccination, occupational eligibility questions, data, etc.

St. Mary’s County Health Department

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday from 8 am-4:30 pm

COVID-19 Hotline: Phone number 301-475-4330

COVID-19 Information: www.smchd.org/coronavirus

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

COVID-19 Testing Information: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing

COVID-19 Data: www.smchd.org/covid-19-data

Due to high call volumes, you may need to leave a message and wait for a return call. As a reminder, please do not call the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine or how to register for the vaccine.