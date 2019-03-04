Pentagon to Retire USS Truman Two Decades Early

The Pentagon wants to retire the Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry Truman two decades early, Breaking Defense reports, cutting the aircraft carrier fleet from 11 to 10. “If these reports are true,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, “DoD should expect a lot of questions from me about why they would even consider this mind-boggling proposal.”

A Breaking Defense report also says the Pentagon plans to cut two new amphibious warships out of the 2020-2024 budget plan. Defense officials are expected to release the budget later in March.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon began its inaugural test flight early Saturday morning, UPI reports. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. There was no one aboard the rocket this time, except an “anthropomorphic test device,” or ATD, reports Time.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US is committed to ensuring the South China Sea remains open to all kinds of navigation, reports The Associated Press, and that China does not pose a threat of closing the sea lanes.

Singapore wants to buy four F-35 aircraft, with an option for eight more, as part of efforts to build the next-generation Singapore armed forces, reports Defense News.

The P-8A Poseidon is due to enter New Zealand and South Korean service as first long-lead production contracts were awarded last month, reports IHS Jane’s 360. The contract is due to be completed by June 2020. a does not pose a threat of closing the sea lanes.

The Trump administration is set to announce the end of large-scale drills the US conducts with South Korea, reports Military Times. The drills — Key Resolve and Foal Eagle — will eventually be replaced with smaller-scale training exercises.

Two HH-60W combat rescue helicopters are being prepped for flight tests at Sikorsky’s West Palm Beach site in Florida, reports Homeland Preparedness News.

The Iranian Air Force unveiled the Kaman-12 UCAV, its domestically manufactured unmanned combat aerial vehicle, Tehran Times reports. The aircraft can fly at the top speed of nearly 125 miles per hour for 10 straight hours. It can use an airstrip as short as 400 meters.

Texas veterans who have completed at least 181 days as an active-duty service member can apply for a tuition exemption that allows up to 150 free credit hours at a public Texas university, reports Military Times. The waiver covers vets, their spouses and their children.

Contracts:

Smartronix Inc., Hollywood, Maryland, is awarded $21,274,633 for cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0042119F0422 against a previously issued General Services Administration Alliant 2, government-wide acquisition contract (47QTCK18D007). This task order provides development, planning, execution, monitoring, and life cycle services for information technology/cybersecurity programs and associated activities in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Information Technology and Cyber Security Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $6,602,419 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Precise Systems, Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded $16,182,934 for modification P00014 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00421-18-C-0005). This modification provides for software application contractor support services for new and existing acquisition tools in support of the Naval Air Systems Command. This support consists of maintenance and associated upgrades to the Acquisition Management Systems tools, including the Procurement Management Tool. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $20,743,035 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for system engineering and technical assistance support. Twenty-three bids were solicited with six received. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,200,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W9113M-19-F-0020).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $18,425,566 modification (P00011) to contract W52P1J-18-C-0002 for Class V munitions supply support. Work will be performed in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 29, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $15,800,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Cardno GS Inc., Charlottesville, Virginia (W9128A-19-D-0003); Group 70 International Inc. doing business as G70, Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-19-D-0004) and Jacobs CH2M Hill Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-19-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $18,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineer services (environmental/planning). Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Potomac Healthcare Solutions LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia, was awarded a $9,250,592 firm-fixed-price contract for certified athletic trainers and registered dietitians services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2019 Defense Health procurement funds in the amount of $4,657,850 were obligated at the time of the award. US.Army Health Contracting Activity, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-19-F-0052).

American Road Markings LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a maximum amount $55,285,237 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40085-19-D-9116) for asphalt paving and minor concrete repair work within Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic (MIDLANT), Virginia area of responsibility (AOR). The work to be performed is for various types of asphalt pavement, concrete work, pavement markings, and incidental work related to Department of Transportation road and bridge standards. Work may be ordered for industrial, commercial, and residential locations indicated within each task order. Task order 0001 is being awarded at $5,000 for the minimum guarantee. All work on this contract will be performed in the NAVFAC MIDLANT Hampton Roads AOR including, but not limited to Norfolk, Virginia (27 percent); Portsmouth, Virginia (27 percent); Virginia Beach, Virginia (26 percent); Yorktown, Virginia (15 percent); and other facilities within the NAVFAC MIDLANT AOR (5 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with two proposals received. NAVFAC MIDLANT, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

iGov Technologies Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of Marine Air Ground Task Force, Marine Common Handheld hardware and services. Work will be performed in Tampa, Florida, and is expected to be completed February 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,425,295 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-D-2040).

ITC Defense Corp., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $41,762,131 firm-fixed-price, cost- reimbursable contract to provide supply chain management for the military departments of the Ministry of Defense for the government of Kuwait. Services procured include product/program management support, logistics and supply support, packaging, handling, storage, and transportation, technical data management, training and training system support, computer resources, and design interface. Work will be performed in Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $41,762,131 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant 10 US Code 2304(c)(4). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-C-0006).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $30,811,998 for modification P00011 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N0001918C1048) to provide for initial lay-in of repair material for ten F-35 Lightning II systems at various depots in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps; Navy; non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (48.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (24.8 percent); North Amityville, New York (13.2 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (4.7 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (3.9 percent); Tempe, Arizona (2.9 percent); and Irvine, California (2.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps.); non-US DoD Participant and FMS funds in the amount of $30,811,998 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($13,456,431; 43.7 percent); the Marine Corps ($6,649,044; 21.6 percent); Navy ($3,088,625; 10 percent); non-US.DoD Participants ($5,251,166; 17 percent); and FMS customers ($2,366,732; 7.7 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Oscar Deuce LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $22,880,641 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide contractor-owned and operated propeller aircraft in support of airborne threat simulation training for shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew. Work will be performed at various locations inside and outside the continental US, and is expected to be completed in March 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0030).

Corps Solutions LLC, Stafford, Virginia, is awarded 7,157,695 for firm-fixed-price task order (M67854-19-F-7906) under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-18-D-7853) to provide Marine Corps Range Control Facilities with operational, safety, technical and administrative support services. Tasks include: Range Scheduling support and Integrated Range Status System (IRSS) services that prioritize and deconflict training requests, monitor real-time range activity, capture range status changes in real time, and collect range utilization data. Range safety and inspection services ensure ranges are in an operational status before training exercises commence and after training exercises are completed to ensure usability for the next exercise. Work will be performed at Range and Training Area Management Marine Corp Base Quantico, Virginia (21 percent); Bridgeport, California (13 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (13 percent); Range Control Facility Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia (10 percent); Okinawa, Japan (9 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (8 percent); Twenty Nine Palms, California (8 percent); Bellows Air Force Base, Hawaii (2 percent); Camp Fuji, Japan (2 percent); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (2 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (2 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (2 percent); Parris Island, South Carolina (2 percent); Puuloa, Hawaii (2 percent); Yuma, Arizona (2 percent); Miramar, California (1 percent); and Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,157,695 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The base contract was competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Diving Supply, Inc., doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPE8EH-19-D-0007); W.S. Darley & Co., Itasca, Illinois (SPE8EH-19-D-0008); Unifire Inc., Spokane, Washington (SPE8EH-19-D-0009); Mallory Safety and Supply, Longview, Washington (SPE8EH-19-D-0010); Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, Maryland (SPE8EH-19-D-0011); and L.N. Curtis & Sons, Oakland, California (SPE8EH-19-D-0012), are sharing a maximum $90,000,000 bridge contract under solicitation SPM8EH-12-R-0009 for fire and emergency services equipment. These are firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, 120-day bridge contracts. These were sole-source acquisitions using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Locations of performance are California, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, with a June 28, 2019, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Unisys Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $76,346,901 Other Transaction Agreement to execute the Enterprise IT as a service end user services risk reduction effort experiment. This agreement provides for an experiment of the commercial delivery of standardized, innovative, and agile Information Technology services, including an Enterprise service desk and end user devices, to a select group of bases. Work will be performed at Buckley Air Force Base (AFB), Colorado, Maxwell AFB, Alabama; Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Cannon AFB, New Mexico; Hurlburt Field, Florida; and Pope Field, North Carolina, with possible scaling of up to 20 bases during the experiment. Work is expected to be complete by February 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-19-9-0001)

InDyne Inc., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $51,386,233 modification (P00014) to previously awarded contract FA2517-18-C-8000 for Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems (SSPARS). This modification provides for the exercise of option year one and the management, operation, maintenance, and logistical support of SSPARS. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, California; Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts; Clear Air Force Station, Alaska; Thule Air Base, Greenland, and Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $86,752,750. The 21st Contracting Squadron, Peterson AFB, Colorado is the contracting activity. (Awarded February 25, 2019)

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, has been awarded a $15,225,404 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA4890-19-C-0002 for the exercise of option one. This modification provides for force-protection efforts at airfields located within the US Air Force Central Command’s area of responsibility, including a non-developmental contractor-owned and contractor-operated unmanned aerial system, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance solution to perform operational, engineering, and sustainment efforts necessary to effectively execute pre-deployment, deployment operations, post-deployment, and engineering support activities. Work will be performed at Bagram and Kandahar Airfields, Afghanistan, and is expected to be complete by March 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. This modification bring the total cumulative face value of the contract to $114,064,396. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a $15,220,522 modification (P00037) to previously awarded contract FA4890-16-C-0007 to exercise option year three. This modification provides program support for Air Combat Command’s Unmanned Aircraft System Operations Center Support, providing the warfighter long endurance, real time reconnaissance and surveillance, and precision attack against fixed and time critical targets. This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $122,362,588. Work will be performed at multiple locations worldwide and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2020. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-16-C-0007).

Millennium Engineering and Integration Co., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $340,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development. This contract provides research, engineering, and technical management for performing space technology concept development, analysis, development, integration, experimentation, demonstration, and evaluation in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated on initial task orders at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-19-D-0002).

Lintech Global Inc., Farmington Hills, Michigan, was awarded a $12,849,369 firm-fixed-price, non-personal services contract to provide data processing, data validation operations and maintenance of the TRICARE Encounter Data/Purchased Care Data Warehouse and Military Health System Data Repository programs, as well as the development, update, enhancement, repair, and testing of specific information technology applications that are managed by the Defense Health Agency, Health Information Technology (HIT) Directorate, Solutions Delivery Division Program Executive Office. The contractor’s place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. This contract has a base period of nine months with one option, if exercised, for a total of 29 months. This contract is an acquisition under GSA’s IT Schedule 70 with fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,849,369 obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Contract Operations – Health Information Technology (CO-HIT), San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (HT0015-19-F-0032).

SES Government Solutions Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00007) to exercise Option Period Four on task order GS-35F-0328V / HC101315F0008 for commercial satellite communications service. The face value of this action is $8,356,608 funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative face value of the task order is $45,264,960. Performance directly supports the US Central Command Southwest Asia Area of Responsibility. Quotations were solicited via the General Services Administration’s Federal Supply Schedule, Information Technology Schedule 70, and five quotations were received from 22 offerors solicited. The period of performance for Option Period Four is March 6, 2019, through March 5, 2020, and there no remaining unexercised option periods for this task order. The Defense Information Technology Organization, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

