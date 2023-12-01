Pax History to Be Presented in ‘Before the Base’ Program

The Patuxent Partnership and the Patuxent River Council Navy League of the United States will present “Before the Base – Cedar Point Before the Patuxent River Naval Air Station.”

Thursday, December 7 | 8:30-9:30am

University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, Building 2 Center Hall

44219 Airport Road, California, MD

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Attendees do not have to be TPP members.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

Photo: Fairchild Aerial Survey of Cedar Point, 1938. (Courtesy NAS Patuxent River)