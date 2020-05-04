Pax & Andrews Virtual Job Fair May 19

JobZone’s May 19, 2020, Southern Maryland job fair has moved online. The May 19 Virtual Job Fair will introduce job seekers to the mid-Atlantic region’s top employers — including defense and commercial companies, federal agencies, placement and staffing companies, colleges, and universities.

JOB ZONE VIRTUAL JOB FAIR — SO.MD. FOCUS — NAS PAX RIVER; ANDREWS AFB

Tuesday, MAY 19, 2020, 10 AM to 2 PM ET

The Virtual Job Fair is open to all job candidates who are targeting positions offered by participating companies. Most of the participating companies have multiple positions available locally in Maryland, Virginia, and DC, and some globally. While there is a heavy focus on recruitment in the surrounding areas of the mid-Atlantic (to include Andrews AFB and Patuxent River), some participants are looking to fill positions nationwide and overseas.

COMPANIES CONFIRMED – MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW … JobZone/Virtual Job Fair Host

More companies to be confirmed. Check the webpage for updates. to list of employers at the JobZone Virtual Job Fair May 19, 2020.

JOB SEEKERS: To register and post your resume to the May 19, 2020, JobZone Southern Maryland virtual job fair complete this form. A training video and a registration link will be shared with all pre-registered candidates.

COMPANIES: To reserve your space for the Virtual Job Fair, please complete this form and return via email to Janet Giles, Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com, (phone: 434-263-5102). Once the registration form has been submitted, training document, training video, and link for registering and confirmation of space on the virtual platform will be emailed to participating recruiters or hiring managers.

For questions or more information, email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102 or 540-226-1473.

To learn more about JobZone visit their Leader Member page.

For more info, contact JobZone; Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473;

janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

For more info, visit the JobZone Online’s Facebook page and Janet Giles/JobZone founder at LinkedIn.