How to Attend a Virtual Job Fair

Posted by JobZone on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

JobZone’s May 19, 2020, Southern Maryland job fair has moved online. The Virtual Job Fair will introduce job seekers to the mid-Atlantic region’s top employers — including defense and commercial companies, federal agencies, placement and staffing companies, colleges, and universities.

JOB ZONE’S NEXT VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Tuesday, MAY 19, 2020 10 AM to 2 PM ET

A virtual career fair is an online event that takes place at a specific time. It is not ongoing. Employers and job seekers meet in a virtual environment to exchange information about job openings.

JOB SEEKERS: To register and post your resume to the May 19, 2020, JobZone Southern Maryland virtual job fair complete this form. A training video and a registration link will be shared with all pre-registered candidates.

COMPANIES: To reserve your space for the Virtual Job Fair, please complete this form and return via email to: Janet Giles, Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com, (phone: 434-263-5102). Once the registration form has been submitted, training document, training video, and link for registering and confirmation of space on the virtual platform will be emailed to participating recruiters or hiring managers.

JobZone’s May 19 Virtual Job Fair focuses on surrounding areas of Maryland and Washington, DC, including NAS Patuxent River; Lexington Park, MD; and Andrews AFB, MD. The job fair is open to all job candidates who are targeting positions offered by participating companies.

Most of the participating companies have multiple positions available locally in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, and some globally. While there is a heavy focus on recruitment in the surrounding mid-Atlantic region, including Andrews AFB and NAS Patuxent River, some participants are looking to fill positions nationwide and overseas.

Candidates will vary from entry to senior level, military-specific, and/or active security clearance.

For more info, contact JobZone; Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473;

janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

To learn more about JobZone, visit its Leader member page.

For more info, visit the JobZone’s webpage; for a complete schedule, registration details for job seekers and recruiters, and more. Visit JobZone Online’s Facebook page and Janet Giles/JobZone founder at LinkedIn.