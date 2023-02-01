Next AeroPark Farmer’s Market Feb. 12

Posted by Wildewood Group on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The AeroPark Farmer’s Market, hosted by Historic Sotterley, will be held February 12 at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

Organizers said the markets really took off last year thanks to the community’s interest in shopping local and supporting small businesses. They are hoping residents will join them for “this fantastic market where you will find fresh produce, delicious baked goods, and more unique products this year! .”

The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can even fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

Historic Sotterley sponsors this special market at the airport terminal building at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD. The airport is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

Other 2023 market dates will be March 19, April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, August 20, September 17, October 15, November 19, and December 17.