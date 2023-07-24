Navy RD&A Head Keynotes TPP Summit

Frederick “Jay” Stefany, Acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition speaks to more than 250 attendees at The Patuxent Partnership 2023 Defense Summit. (The Patuxent Partnership photo)

The return of The Patuxent Partnership‘s annual full-day Defense Summit in 2023 drew more than 250 attendees and recognition in Maryland Daily Record.

At the 2023 Defense Summit, NAWCAD and NAVAIR leaders were joined by top military leadership to discuss naval aviation and national security with the Pax River military and contracting community .

TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green’s opened the 2023 summit, TPP’s first full-day program since fall 2019, introducing Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD), a powerful champion of Pax River in the US Congress. Rep. Hoyer welcomed the keynote speaker Frederick “Jay” Stefany, Acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Research Development and Acquisition.

Mr. Stefany duties include oversight and policy for Navy and Marine Corps research, development, and acquisition/sustainment programs for shipbuilding, aviation, space, weapon systems, and communication systems. He also leads the Department’s Senior Executive Acquisition Corps. His portfolio includes oversight of more than 100,000 people and an annual budget in excess of $50 billion.

From April 2018 through September 2019, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs. In this role, he was responsible for executive oversight of all naval shipbuilding programs, major ship conversions, and the modernization and disposal of in-service ships. He was also responsible for executive oversight of cost, schedule and performance of surface ship, submarine, and Marine Corps combat systems, electronic warfare systems, shipboard radars, and Navy missile defense programs.

Previously Mr. Stefany served as Executive Director, Amphibious, Auxiliary and Sealift Office, Program Executive Office, Ships. He provided executive leadership to 200 personnel and oversaw one of the broadest acquisition portfolios in the Navy. His responsibilities spanned four major program offices where he oversaw several major shipbuilding programs including LHA 6,

LPD 17, EPF, ESB, T-AKE, T-AO(X), and Heavy Icebreaker ship classes, as well as ship-to-shore connectors, landing craft, research ships, service craft & boats, and procurement of vessels for our Foreign Military Sales and other Federal Government partners.

Mr. Stefany entered the Senior Executive Service in March 2012, and has been in civil service for more than 37 years. Serving in a variety of key leadership positions throughout his career, including Program Manager and Deputy Program Manager for the LPD 17 Class Amphibious Transport Dock ship program (2004-2012). During his tenure, the first six ships of the San Antonio Class were delivered; and construction started on four additional hulls. He also assumed responsibilities for management of the initial concept work on a replacement for the Navy’s Command & Control Ships and later, the replacement for the LSD 41 and 49 class ships.

Mr. Stefany received his bachelor’s of science in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., and master’s of science in management from the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla. He is also a 1996 graduate of the Defense Systems Management College, Advanced Program Management Course. During his distinguished federal career, Mr. Stefany has received the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service, Navy Civilian Meritorious Service Award and two Navy Civilian Superior Service Awards.

Sponsors of The Patuxent Partnership’s 2023 Defense Summit include: Northrop Grumman, Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions (CARS), Naval Systems Inc., Boeing, InDyne Inc., KBR, SURVICE Engineering Co., Lockheed Martin, Resource Management Concepts Inc., MIL Corp., St. Mary’s County Economic Development, Cogito Innovations, and VDC.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

