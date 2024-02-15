Navy Faces Most Maritime Hostilities Since WWII

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, February 15, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) launches Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea Jan. 12, 2024. As a part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, Gravely is deployed to the US 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Troops aboard American destroyers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden are facing a level of maritime hostility that the US Navy hasn’t encountered since World War II. The US Navy, says Military Times, is in a proxy war with the Yemen-based Houthis and lists more than 50 Houthi-Navy incidents since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Roughly 186 troops have been injured or killed in attacks on US personnel in the Middle East since mid-October. Of those, 130 — 70% of total casualties — have been traumatic brain injuries, reports Military Times.

Thousands of veterans exposed to Agent Orange while serving in the United States will for the first time be eligible for fast-track disability benefits. The benefits mark another expansion of of toxic exposure benefits for veterans, this time for individuals suffering from illnesses dating back to the Vietnam War era, reports Military Times.

Midomafetamine, or MDMA, a form of molly or ecstasy that has increasingly been coupled with patient therapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, was approved recently for a fast-track review by the US Food and Drug Administration, according to a Feb. 9 announcement from Lykos Therapeutics, reports Military Times.

The prototype of a deployable voting machine, funded the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, was unveiled last week, reports Stars and Stripes. The DARPA project seeks to make voting easier for troops stationed away from their districts.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) accused Israel of a “textbook war crime” in remarks on the Senate floor on Monday. The Hill reports Van Hollen spoke about a recent analysis from the World Food Program and the United Nations Children’s Fund detailing a lack of access to food in Gaza amid Israel’s retaliatory siege against Hamas. “That is a war crime. It is a textbook war crime. And that makes those who orchestrate it war criminals.”

The Dutch State will appeal a decision barring the Netherlands from delivering F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, reports NL Times. A ruling on Monday from the Appeals Court of The Hague ordered the Netherlands government to stop delivering the parts to Israel stating, “there is a clear risk that serious violations of humanitarian law of war are committed in the Gaza Strip with Israel’s F-35 fighter planes,” reports Breaking Defense. The Hague decision overturned a December 2023 district court’s denial of the ban sought by humanitarian organizations.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday made a thinly veiled call on the US to cut arms supplies to Israel due to high civilian casualties in its war in Gaza, reports Reuters. The US gives Israel $3.8 billion in military aid annually and has rejected requests to reduce the aid.

The China Export and Import Corporation of Defense has announced that the Chinese-made drone WING LOONG-10B will soon enter service with the Royal Saudi Air Force, reports Israel Defense. The drone was showcased at the WDS Defense Exhibition in Riyadh Feb. 4-8.

Russian forces appear to be using SpaceX’s Starlink communications service inside Ukraine is now also aiding the invaders, says Defense One. Elon Musk has denied selling his Starlink internet service to Russia after Ukraine claimed the terminals were being used by Russian troops on the front lines of the war, reports Aljazeera.

The head of the NATO military alliance warned that Donald Trump was putting the safety of US troops and their allies at risk after the Republican presidential front-runner said Russia should be able to do “whatever the hell they want” to NATO members who don’t meet their defense spending targets, reports AP News. US President Joe Biden called the idea destabilizing and dangerous for Trump to suggest letting Russia attack fellow NATO countries without any US response, reports Military Times.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley calls Trump “disgusting” over his comments on veterans, reports USA Today. Haley’s criticism comes in response to Trump ridiculing her deployed husband. In an interview on Fox News, Haley said, “What he did is disgusting. And anybody that agrees with it or says it’s okay is disgusting along with him.”

A visibly incensed Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall took lawmakers to task last week for failing to pass a budget for the 2024 fiscal year and warned that Congress is hampering DoD to meet the pacing challenge of China, reports Breaking Defense.

The Army is canceling its next generation reconnaissance aircraft after spending $2 billion and two decades trying to replace its current helicopters, reports Defense News. The Army also plans to end production on the UH-60 V Black Hawk in fiscal 2025, reports Breaking Defense.

The Marine Corps now has its first F-35B squadron on the East Coast that has achieved initial operational capability, reports Marine Corps Times.