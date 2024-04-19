Naval District Washington Job Fair April 20

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 19, 2024

Naval District Washington will hosting a hiring event/job fair 10am to 2pm Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

The firehouse is at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

There will be folks there representing human resources, fire and police, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and quality of life programs, but NDW is specifically looking for candidates interested in the following areas:

Safety – Fire Fighters, Emergency Dispatchers, and Police

Human Resources

Seasonal Lifeguards, Water Safety Instructors, Custodians, Recreation Aides, and Assistant Aquatic Managers

Flex Recreation Aides for Golf and Liberty (Junior Sailor Program)

NDW will be making on-the-spot job offers for police as well as seasonal lifeguards and water safety instructors.

Learn more about open positions here.