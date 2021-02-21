NAACP to Hold Virtual College Fair
The St. Mary’s County NAACP will host the ninth annual Southern Maryland College & Career Fair virtually on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Area high school students, grades 9 through 12, and college students transferring to four year colleges are invited.
Friday, February 26, 9 am to 4 pm
Registration is required here.
St. Mary’s County public school students and parents must register with a personal email address. Once registered, the link to the event will be emailed to a personal email address.
Note: An SMCPS student email address (_@k12.smcps.org) will not allow you to register.