Nat’l Cemeteries Open Dawn to Dusk Memorial Weekend

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, May 23, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano at 3d US Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The 155 national cemeteries managed by the Department of Veterans Affairs will be open from dawn to dusk throughout Memorial Day weekend, and more than 130 will hold ceremonies to mark the day of remembrance for those who died in service to the US, reports Military.com. The VA is inviting all veterans, family members, survivors, and the public to the ceremonies, which Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matt Quinn said will “honor those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country.”

A group of Republican senators is calling for the firing of VA officials who authorized $10.8 million in incentive bonuses to senior VA executives last year, funding that was intended to be used to retain employees in critically understaffed jobs, reports Military.com. In September, the VA announced the error and in May the VA inspector general found 182 senior executives received nearly $11 million in bonuses, ranging from $39,000 to more than $100,000 for seven executives in the Veterans Health Administration.

The House Armed Services Committee endorses a 4.5% across-the-board pay raise for service members on top of a 15% raise for junior enlisted troops in its draft version of the National Defense Authorization Act. Military.com reports this means the military’s lowest-ranking forces could see a 19.5% pay hike next year if the plan becomes law.

Republican appropriators advanced a budget bill for more than $360 billion for VA operations but also limits abortion access and diversity programs that Democratic lawmakers vowed to fight as the measure moves through Congress. Military Times reports the legislation, the first fiscal 2025 budget draft approved by a House Appropriations Committee panel this year, also includes nearly $18 billion in military construction funds for next year, including $1.1 billion for construction of 11 new military barracks projects and $2 billion for military family housing initiatives.

Veterans Affairs officials have now approved more than 1 million claims through the sweeping toxic exposure legislation signed into law 22 months ago, a milestone White House officials praised as evidence they are “doing better” for veterans seeking help with their service injuries, reports Military Times.

The Pentagon is expanding its paid fellowship program for military spouses to include early-career opportunities, reports Military Times. The current program has provided “career-ready” fellowships for spouses with more education and experience, Patricia Barron, deputy undersecretary of defense for military community and family policy, told reporters Monday.

A provision included in the draft text of the NDAA released this week would prohibit the military from making someone take a test for cannabis as a condition for enlisting or commissioning into the military, reports Military.com.

Trucks began carrying aid for the Gaza Strip rolled across the newly built US pier Friday as Israeli restrictions on border crossings and heavy fighting hindered the delivery of food and other supplies, reports Military Times.

The Pentagon’s top general offered a rare critique of Israel’s war strategy on Monday, warning Israeli troops’ failure to hold ground they had taken from Hamas in northern Gaza could have long-term effects, reports Politico. “Not only do you have to actually go in and clear out whatever adversary you are up against, you have to go in, hold the territory, and then you’ve got to stabilize it,” said GEN CQ Brown, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, drawing on his years in the Middle East.

The majority of the Navy’s T-45C Goshawk jet trainer fleet is no longer grounded, following an operational pause that followed an engine failure aboard one of the jets on April 12. Military Times reports preliminary findings from a Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program Office probe indicate that the aircraft involved in the mishap suffered an “engine blade failure due to a manufacturing defect on a low-pressure compressor blade,” Chief of Naval Air Training spokeswoman Anne Owens said.

Japanese cities that surround Yokota Air Base airlift hub in western Tokyo are concerned for their citizens’ safety when the Air Force resumes flying the CV-22 Ospreys stationed here. The 21st Special Operations Squadron has yet to launch its Ospreys again, nearly six months after it lost eight airmen in a fatal crash in southern Japan, reports Stars and Stripes.

Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Maryland, is awarded a $17,775,259 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-4315) for continued support of the Navy’s domestic and international submarine rescue program, Submarine Rescue Operations Maintenance Contractor. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,256,607 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds in the amount of $5,256,607 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Goodwill Services Inc., Richmond, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,863,398 firm-fixed-price for base supply store support services. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The performance completion is June 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office Richmond, Virginia (SP4703-24-C-0013).

AMP United LLC, Dover, New Hampshire (N42158-21-D-S001); International Marine and Industrial Applicators LLC, Spanish Fort, Alabama (N42158-21-D-S002); and Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N42158-21-D-S003), were awarded a combined $34,205,112 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to exercise Option Year Three for the preservation and maintenance of Navy submarines. The contracts have a base one-year ordering period with four additional optional one-year ordering periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $248,692,224 over a five-year period to the three vendors combined. Work for this option year will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (80%); and Kittery, Maine (20%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2026. No funding will be obligated at time of modification. Funding will be obligated at the time of task order award. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with three offers received. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Cape Environmental Management Inc., Norcross, Georgia (W9124J-24-D-0007); EA Engineering Science and Technology Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland (W9124J-24-D-0008); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (W9124J-24-D-0009); ERRG-VERSAR JV1, Martinez, California (W9124J-24-D-0010); FPM-AECOM JV1, Oneida, New York (W9124J-24-D-0011); Plexus-Pika JV LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W9124J-24-D-0012); and TW-USAE JV LLC, Elkridge, Maryland (W9124J-24-D-0013), will compete for each order of the $464,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity.