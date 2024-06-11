Check Out Summer Reading @ Library

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Pixabay.com photo by kaboompics)

The St. Mary’s County Library hosts Summer Reading for all ages. The program runs through August 24, 2024.

Readers can pre-register now. Download the Beanstack Tracker app for Android or iOS or go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org to get started.

Complete activities all summer long to earn badges. Badge 1: Free book. Badge 2: Choice of T-shirt or tote bag. Badges 3-5: Stickers, temporary tattoos, and free food coupons to local businesses.

Earn all five badges to be entered in the grand prize drawings for gift cards. Grand prize drawings take place after the end of summer reading in August.

The Lexington Park Library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park. Call 301-863-8188 for information.