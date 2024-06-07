School Summer Lunch Program Begins June 10

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 7, 2024

St. Mary’s County children and their families will be able to access free and nutritious meals Monday through Friday for 10 weeks during the summer. Meals for children 18 and younger are free.

The cost of meals for adults accompanying their children will be covered by the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services. Details about the Judy Centers’ Lunch and Learn Program and Lunch at the Library are included below.

Beginning on Monday, June 10, 2024, to Friday, July 5, 2024, all Fridays in July, and again on August 2, 2024, to August 16, 2024, the Lexington Park Library will host Lunch at the Library. Students and their families may visit the library from noon to 1pm to receive a nutritious meal.

Beginning on Monday, July 8, 2024, to Thursday, August 1, 2024, the SMCPS’ Judy Center Lunch and Learn will operate at Lexington Park Elementary School from noon to 1:30pm. Meals will be served at the Lexington Park Library on Fridays in July. Children and their parents/guardians may visit the site for a meal and a fun learning activity provided by Judy Center staff and their partners.

Schools are closed on Fridays in July, and families will have access to Lunch at the Library from noon to 1pm.

Beginning on Monday, June 10, 2024, and ending on August 12, 2024, Food and Nutrition Services will provide breakfast and lunch 5-day meal packs for children 18 and younger weekly on Mondays at four locations with two pick-up times. Meal packs will be available to children who are not participating in Lunch and Learn or Title I Summer School programs where meals are provided.

Pre-registration is required to receive these meals. Please use this link to register. Summer meals registration locations and pickup times are listed below.

Day: Monday from June 10-August 12, 2024

Pickup times: 11am to 1pm and 4 to 6pm

Locations:

Chopticon High School

2530 Colton’s Point Road, Morganza

Leonardtown High School

23995 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown

Oakville Elementary School

26410 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville

Spring Ridge Middle School

19856 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park

For additional information regarding lunch, email [email protected].

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center Early Learning Hubs and Food and Nutrition Services conduct the summer meals program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library, Department of Social Services, and a grant from the US Department of Agriculture.