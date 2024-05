PFLAG & SMCHD’s Youth Art Contest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 31, 2024

As part of their “Proud to be Tobacco Free” campaign, PFLAG Southern Maryland and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will hold an art contest for local youth.

Young artists are encouraged to illustrate a healthier, happier, and tobacco-, vape-, drug-, and alcohol-free lifestyle.

Submissions are due by Saturday, June 15. Learn more here.