Pax Sets Noise Advisory June 5 – 14

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are advised that noise-generating, low-altitude testing events are scheduled to take place June 5 to June 14, 2024, from 11am to 3pm.

Residents might notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS Pax noise advisories, click here.