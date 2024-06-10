AeroPark Farmer’s Market Set Later in the Year

Posted by Wildewood Group on Monday, June 10, 2024

Historic Sotterley will not continue to host the AeroPark Farmer’s Market every month in 2024. Instead, the markets will be held in November and December with the dates to be announced later.

Sotterley has taken great pride in sponsoring the farmer’s markets for the past several years at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport terminal in California, MD.

“Regrettably, we are unable to continue to host the market every month in 2024. However, we are pleased to announce that our traditional end-of-year markets will take place in November and December, ensuring our community continues to access high-quality, locally sourced products for their holiday festivities,” reads a news release from Sotterley.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to the members of our community who have attended previous markets to support Historic Sotterley and the outstanding Southern Maryland businesses that have participated as vendors. Your decision to shop local makes a tangible difference,” the release continues. “We hope to see you at our end-of-year markets or at our many other events.”