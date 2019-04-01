Md. Native Nominated to Be USMC Commandant

Lt. Gen. David H. Berger has been nominated to serve as the 38th commandant of the US Marine Corps, reports Executive.Gov. The appointment is pending Senate confirmation. Currently serving at Quantico, Lt. Gen. Berger was born and raised in Maryland and attended Johns Hopkins University, reports Capital News Service.

The nominees to lead the new Space Force could be announced in “weeks, not months,” reports Defense News.

The defense secretary position formerly filled by Jim Mattis has been open since Jan. 1, reports Military Times, a leadership void that has drawn increasing concern among lawmakers.

Langley Air Force Base in Virginia is set to welcome a squadron of F-22 Raptors, reports The Republican Standard. The relocation of the squadron could bring with it 800 jobs.

The US Army has given Textron AAI and Martin UAV $99.5 million each to provide scout drones for testing as possible replacements for the Shadow, reports Breaking Defense. By January, six brigades will get sample drones to use in training.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of US Strategic Command, told a House Armed Services Subcommittee that the Navy expects to deploy low-yield nuclear missiles as part of the nation’s undersea nuclear deterrent, reports USNI News.

On Thursday, Air Force Global Strike Command grounded the B-1 fleet due to safety concerns, marking the second time in a year that the bomber has been stood down over issues with its ejection seats, reports Military Times.

North Carolina could permanently ban wind-power projects from parts of the state’s Atlantic coast, reports Marine Corps Times, but state Sen. Harry Brown (R) said the move is needed to prevent the hindering of military training flights. Sen. Brown’s legislation would apply to the area stretching from the Virginia border to south of the Camp Lejeune.

India and Australia will participate in a bilateral naval exercise — AUSINDEX — this week, considering the increasing presence of China in the Indian Ocean, reports Prediction Junction.

DoD has scouts on the ground in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas along the Mexican border looking at sites to build new barriers, reports CNN. The plan is to build 11 miles of fencing in Yuma and 46 miles at El Paso.

The USS Fort McHenry has been quarantined at sea for months due to an outbreak of what is being called a “probable case of the mumps,” Business Insider reports.

At the end of the Maryland Senate floor session Thursday, the chamber took a few minutes to rally around one of its own, Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), reports Maryland Matters. Sen. Smith reported for duty Friday as an officer in the US Navy Reserve. He will deploy to Afghanistan for eight months in support of Operation Resolute Support.

Teachers of the Year award winners from across Maryland toured sites at NAS Patuxent River last month to learn about opportunities at the base that match with STEM curriculum taught in the classroom, reports The Tester. Bringing educators aboard the air station was a chance to showcase careers available in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Contracts:

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $114,891,439 for modification P00033 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0042117C0033). This modification exercises an option for organizational level maintenance and logistics support and support equipment for rotary, fixed, lighter-than-air, and unmanned aircraft assigned to the Naval Test Wing Atlantic. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance; fiscal 2019 Navy working capital; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy), as well as Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $57,241,010 are being obligated at time of award, $8,440,213 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina (N62470-19-D-8022); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N62470-19-D-8023); CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colorado (N62470-19-D-8024); Environmental Chemical Corp., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N62470-19-D-8025); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (N62470-19-D-8026); and Perini Management Services Inc., Framingham, Massachusetts (N62470-19-D-8027), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award global contingency construction contract with provisions to issue cost-plus-award-fee or firm-fixed-price task orders for global contingency construction projects worldwide. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is $975,000,000. The work to be performed provides for supervision, equipment, materials, labor, travel, and all means necessary to provide the Navy, and the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense, or other federal agencies when authorized, an immediate response for civilian construction contract capability. The contract will provide construction, design/build construction, and related engineering services in response to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict, or projects with similar characteristics, and other urgent requirements. Work may include occasional projects to ensure readiness to perform under emergency situations. The work also includes the capability to set up and operate a material liaison office at a deployed site in support of Naval Construction Force operations. The contractors may be tasked to participate in military exercises. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The work will be performed at various locations worldwide. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of March 2024. Fiscal 2019 supervision, inspection, and overhead contract funds in the amount of $150,000 ($25,000 per contractor) are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction and operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online and Federal Business Opportunities websites, with seven proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, California, is awarded a $104,043,071 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of up to 503 technical refresh mission computers for UH-1Y, AH-1Z and UH-60V aircraft, including production units; retrofit units; and spare units for the Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, and the government of Bahrain under the Foreign Military Sales Act. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (25 percent); and Woodland Hills, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001919D0025).

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $32,713,735 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification for Navy systems production and modernization of Navy equipment and engineering services under previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6246. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (70 percent); and Middletown, Rhode Island (30 percent), and is expected to be complete by September 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,358,291 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded a $21,778,191 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-6228 to exercise options for engineering services and Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia (53 percent); and Pittsfield, Massachusetts (47 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2020. Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,332,560 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft, Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $13,350,000 fixed-price blanket purchase agreement under the Department of Navy Enterprise Software Licensing Initiative to provide Symantec brand-name software licenses, software maintenance, and subscription renewals for Department of the Navy (DON) and Marine Corps agencies worldwide. This award is subject to DON policy, “Mandatory Use of Department of the Navy Enterprise Licensing Agreements.” This one-year agreement includes four, one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the potential value of this agreement to an estimated $69,140,000. Work will be performed world-wide, and work is expected to be completed March 28, 2020. If all options are exercised, the ordering period will extend through March 28, 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated at the delivery order level using operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps) funds. This agreement was competitively procured with a brand name justification in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-6 via a limited source solicitation and publication on the General Services Administration eBuy website. Two offers were received and one was selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-A-0047).

CACI Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded an $810,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for mobile command and control systems. This contract provides sustainment and modernization support for mobile command and control systems. Work will be performed at Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be complete by March 2029. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $507,425 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8723-19-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $22,587,012 modification (P000029) to a five-year base contract (SPE4AX-17-D-9006) with one three-year option period, and one two-year option period to increase the management fee based on increased requirements for the Air Force Industrial Product-Support Vendor (IPV) program. This is a firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Locations of performance are Maryland, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Utah, with a March 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.

National Industries For The Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,916,000 modification (P00008) exercising the third one-year option of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-16-D-B006) with four one-year option periods for Army Physical Fitness Uniform (APFU) pants. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, with an April 6, 2020, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AECOM International Inc., Neu-Isenburg, Germany (W912GB-19-D-0006); COPLAN Baumann JV 3, Eggenfelden, Germany (W912GB-19-D-0007); Black & Veatch Special Project Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (CDM Federal Services Europe JV); Alsbach-Hahnlein, Germany (W912GB-19-D-0009); Buchart Horn Cardno JV, York, Pennsylvania (W912GB-19-D-0010); and WSP USA Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (W912GB-19-D-0011), will compete for each order of the $248,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general architect and engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Wiesbaden, Germany, is the contracting activity.

Cottrell Contracting Corp., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $21,815,000 firm-fixed-price contract for James River maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2022. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-19-D-0001).

GovSmart Inc., Charlottesville, Virginia, was awarded a $13,836,827 firm-fixed-price contract for Solarwinds network maintenance software licenses and engineer toolkit annual maintenance licenses. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,836,827 were obligated at the time of the award. US.Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56JSR-19-C-0005).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $11,493,287 modification (P00003) to contract W52P1J-18-F-0029 for Veritas software maintenance. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,493,287 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

CA Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a competitive, firm-fixed-price $84,913,699 contract for CA software capacity licensing and maintenance/sustainment support. Performance will be at various Defense Information Systems Agency locations (Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Ogden, Utah; Montgomery, Alabama; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma). The solicitation was issued pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code §2304(c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Solicitation HC1084-19-R-0002 was posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website (www.fbo.gov) and open to both large and small businesses. CA Inc. is a large business and the only proposal received. Fiscal 2019 defense working capital funds will be used. The period of performance consists of a base period of one year beginning on March 31, 2019, with four one-year option periods ending on March 30, 2024. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1084-19-C-0003).

Martin UAV LLC, Plano, Maryland (W911QY-19-D-0032); and Textron, AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland (W911QY-19-D-0033), will compete for each order of the $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of non-developmental tactical unmanned aerial systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Tysons Corner, Virginia, was awarded a $71,528,710 firm-fixed-price contract for East Campus Building 3 construction project at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction funds in the amount of $71,528,710 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-19-C-0013).

Edmond Scientific Co., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $46,750,681 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for scientific services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911NF-19-D-0005).

Kiple Acquisition Science Technology Logistics & Engineering, Forest Hill, Maryland, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide technical and analytical expertise, and administrative assistance. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-19-D-0031).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded $18,143,171 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost delivery order contract. This modification provides for additional technical, analytical and managerial services in support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,124,508 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Assurance Technology Corp., Carlisle, Massachusetts, is awarded a $13,959,231 modification to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00173-18-C-6007 for research and development for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) System for Naval Research Laboratory Space Systems Development Department. After award of this modification, the total cumulative value of this contract is $25,470,666. Work will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, and work is expected to be completed Sept. 28, 2019. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $230,000 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00173-18-C-6007).

