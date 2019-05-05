Luncheon Will Celebrate St. Mary’s Centenarians

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 5, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Do you know someone living in St. Mary’s County who will be 100 or older this year? St. Mary’s County wants to honor these centenarians.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will hold its first centenarian luncheon in St. Mary’s County at the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, located at 24005 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, MD. The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 am.

Friends, family, and caregivers are welcome to accompany the honorees to the luncheon. Due to space constraints, each honoree is limited to a maximum of three guests. Indicate the number of participants when registering. Honorees must be 100 or older as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Please contact Sarah Miller, community programs and outreach manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com to RSVP.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700