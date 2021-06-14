Local Sites Join Blue Star Museums Program

Through the Blue Star Museums program, the museums and historic sites of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division will offer free admission for actively serving members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members until Monday, September 6, 2021.

Museums participating include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.

Although the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all; guests are encouraged to visit these sites during this time. Please note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission.

The Blue Star Museums program collaborates with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel, including National Guard and Reserve, and their families each summer.

The program begins on Armed Forces Day in mid-May and ends on Labor Day.

Typically, more than 2,000 museums across America participate in Blue Star Museums each summer.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as active duty and reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), US Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Conventions common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

The military ID holder can be either an active-duty service member or other dependent family member with the appropriate ID card. The active-duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.

Spouses of deployed military are eligible for Blue Star museums with appropriate identification.

