Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, January 7, 2019

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer started 2019 with a tour of Naval Air Station Patuxent River along with Congressman Anthony Brown and state Senator-elect Jack Bailey.

Congressman Brown serves on the House Armed Services Committee. The lawmakers met with VADM Dean Peters, commander of Naval Air Systems Command; RADM John Lemmon, commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division; and Leslie Taylor, executive director of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

While on the tour, the group visited the Air Combat Environment Test and Evaluation Facility, including the anechoic chamber and manned flight simulators. An anechoic chamber is a facility designed to absorb all sound. The chambers can be used to test sound equipment or to measure the noise created by machinery.

Congressman Hoyer, who is known for protecting the interests of the base, said he appreciated the opportunity to visit NAS Patuxent River.

“I’ve been proud to advocate for and deliver funding necessary for facilities, including the large anechoic chamber, that ensure that Pax River continues to be the premier facility for research, development, testing, and evaluation of naval aviation,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “The men and women who serve their country daily at Pax River play a vital role in strengthening our national security, and I thank them for their service. I look forward to working with Congressman Brown and Senator-elect Bailey to support them and their important mission.”

Congressman Brown (D-Md., 4th) said he understands that Pax River has a critical role in national security, as the home of some of the military’s newest technology and training for warfighters.

“Without it, our men and women in uniform would be less safe; the personnel at Pax River have a critical ongoing mission that Congress must continue to back,” Congressman Brown said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with my good friend Steny Hoyer to support the base, the men and women who work there, and the surrounding communities in Maryland.”

