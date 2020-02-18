Join Young Professionals for After-Hours Event

The Patuxent Partnership is among some local organizations hosting an evening event to bring together the region’s young professionals.

Experience Calvert Marine Museum as local young professionals bring it to life after hours. Join the group Friday, March 20, 2020, for an evening of meeting and greeting, exploration, and discovery hosted by the museum, The Patuxent Partnership, NextGen Professionals, Young Professionals Group of Charles County, and Young Professionals Network of Calvert County.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7 pm. The Calvert Marine Museum is a 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons

Come as you are. There is no cost to attend, but please register in advance by clicking here.

Who’s considered a “young” professional?

That question gets asked all the time since these events are about providing networking and social opportunities for young professionals in Southern Maryland.

While no one is excluded from participating in any of the groups or events based on age, generally a “young professional” is considered to be anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 in any career field who is looking to grow, learn, and connect with others in the junior- or mid-levels of their careers. This is an event specifically geared toward this age group to encourage peer networking.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

