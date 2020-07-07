JobZone Expands Virtual Job Fair: Richmond to Springfield

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – JobZone opens its VIRTUAL JOB FAIR



Primary focus in Virginia includes:

Fort Lee – Richmond – Fredericksburg – Stafford – Quantico – Springfield – Fort Belvoir

All candidates are welcome!

July 29, 2020 1 PM to 5 PM ET

A virtual career fair is an online event that takes place at a specific time. It is not ongoing. Employers and job seekers meet in a virtual environment to exchange information about job openings.

JOB SEEKERS: To register and post your resume to the July 29, 2020, JobZone Fort Lee – Richmond – Fredericksburg – Stafford – Quantico – Springfield – Fort Belvoir Virtual Job Fair pre-register here.

All registrants will receive an email with Video Link and/or Webinar information for training and preparing for the Virtual Job Fair event.

You will also receive the login to the virtual platform for adding profile information and your resume will be provided to all registered companies. This is an easy, 5-minute process. You will complete your profile, email, and upload your resume. Be sure to save your password and username for the day of the event.

Companies and job positions will not be visible/accessible until the day of the event. However, companies already registered for the Fort Lee, Richmond, Fredericksbug, Stafford, Quantico, Springfield, and Fort Belvoir virtual job fair are listed below so you can familiarize yourself with them.



Many of the participating companies have multiple positions available locally in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, and some globally.

COMPANIES: Contact JobZone to reserve your booth online. Resume Database Access will be available to all participating companies instantly on the day of the event by the candidate. JobZone will provide access to the resume database to all participating companies.

To reserve your company’s space for the July 29 Virtual Job Fair, email Janet Giles, Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com, or phone: Office 434-263-5102; Cell/Text 540-226-1473.



JobZone’s July 29 Virtual Job Fair is open to all job candidates who are targeting positions offered by participating companies. Candidates will vary from entry to senior level, military-specific, and/or active security clearance.

Some of the companies already signed-up for the July 29 Virtual Job Fair are:

For more info, contact JobZone; Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473;

janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

