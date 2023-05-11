Is There a Good Side to Stress?

Posted by Walden Wise on Thursday, May 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Walden Wise, a new community dedicated to improving the emotional health of children, will be exploring stress with six CoCreators in an upcoming two-part seminar facilitated by national experts.

The seminar, “Is There a Good Side to Stress?” is one of an ongoing series educational and outreach efforts developed by child and emotional health experts. The Walden Wise community calls their adult members seeking to improve children’s lives, CoCreators. Growing numbers of CoCreators are seeding these efforts nationwide.

Emotional Health is an active process that involves identifying emotions and shaping how we think about and act upon them. Emotional health does not mean feeling good all the time, but rather having the individual skills and community supports to manage challenges , thus enabling a life full of security, stability, and purpose.

The conversation regarding stress at the upcoming seminar will explore how to help kids put stress to positive use and ways to recognize when unhealthy stress emerges for children. As with all of their seminars, Walden Wise brings experts to the table to meet with Co-Creators in the exploration of ways to provide all children with the lives they deserve. Childhood stress researcher Karen Smith, Ph.D. from Rutgers University will join the second session on stress.

“Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach,” explains Walden Wise CEO Kathleen O’Brien.

To learn more about Walden Wise and becoming a CoCreator visit their webpage and let them know what kind of CoCreator you are: WaldenWise.org, or join us them on Facebook, Linked-In, and Instagram.