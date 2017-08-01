ADM Harry Harris told the audience at the Japan-US Military Statesmen Forum in the nation’s capital last week that the US Pacific Command is focused on three threats: North Korea, China’s interactions in the South China Sea, and the Islamic State spreading to the Philippines, reports Military Times. North Korea launched its 11th missile test this year on Friday morning. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning of “a stern action of justice” if the US seeks new sanctions against that country’s latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap News Agency reports.

On Sunday, China’s People’s Liberation Army showed off its military might with a parade to celebrate the PLA’s 90th birthday, South China Morning Post reports. The parade showcased what President Xi has done to improve China’s military since he took power five years ago, the Morning Post reports.

The US Air Force’s newest KC-46A Pegasus tanker wrapped up electromagnetic testing, putting Boeing one step closer to delivering the first aircraft, IHS Jane’s 360 reports. The test took place at NAS Pax River.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Army chief of staff, says the US will need a replacement for its M1 Abrams tank, Breaking Defense reports. “Are we sort of at that point in history where perhaps mechanized vehicles are going the way of horse cavalry and going the way of the dinosaur?” he asked. “I don’t think so, but I’m skeptical enough to continue to ask that.”

Nick Lappos, an advanced technology fellow at Sikorsky Aircraft, says the US military’s future helicopter fleets should share more parts in order to better control operational and maintenance costs, DoD Buzz reports. Mr. Lappos believes choppers should have relatively identical or at least common cockpits, crew stations, and other core systems.