Hearing Set on Solar Project in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 17, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals will hold an additional public hearing on the Whitetail VI Solar Project at 6:30 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, MD.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board of Appeals to hear the following case:

CUAP 19-132-016 Whitetail VI Solar Project; Applicant requests approval for a conditional use pursuant to Chapter 25 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for use type 97, a Utility, Major. The property is located at 20881 Three Notch Road Lexington Park, MD 20653 as shown on Tax Map 52, Grid 14, Parcel 13, in the Rural Preservation District (RPD).

The Board of Appeals meetings are generally held monthly, the second Thursday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 6:30 pm at the Chesapeake Building.

If you have any questions, please contact Harry Knight, deputy director of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71560 or Harry.Knight@stmarysmd.com.

