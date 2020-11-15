Health Equity Webinar Series Set

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 15, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will host a three-part webinar series to explore health equity, health disparities, and ways that community can make an impact. The following sessions will be moderated by St. Mary’s Health Office Dr. Meenakshi Brewster.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations. Register here.

November 30, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Health Equity & Health Disparities Overview

Panelists:

Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, University of Maryland School of Public Health

Dr. Noel Brathwaite, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities

December 7, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – COVID-19 & Health Disparities

Panelists:

Dr. Linden McBride, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Dr. David Mann, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities

December 14, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Community Efforts to Advance Equity

Panelists:

Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP Unit 7025