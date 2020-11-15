Health Equity Webinar Series Set
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will host a three-part webinar series to explore health equity, health disparities, and ways that community can make an impact. The following sessions will be moderated by St. Mary’s Health Office Dr. Meenakshi Brewster.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations. Register here.
November 30, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Health Equity & Health Disparities Overview
Panelists:
- Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, University of Maryland School of Public Health
- Dr. Noel Brathwaite, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities
December 7, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – COVID-19 & Health Disparities
Panelists:
- Dr. Linden McBride, St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Dr. David Mann, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities
December 14, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Community Efforts to Advance Equity
Panelists:
- Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
- J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP Unit 7025