November 15, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Friday, November 13, 2020

Friday, November 6, 2020

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Health Equity Webinar Series Set

Equity

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will host a three-part webinar series to explore health equity, health disparities, and ways that community can make an impact. The following sessions will be moderated by St. Mary’s Health Office Dr. Meenakshi Brewster.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations. Register here.

November 30, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Health Equity & Health Disparities Overview

Panelists:

  • Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, University of Maryland School of Public Health
  • Dr. Noel Brathwaite, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities

December 7, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – COVID-19 & Health Disparities

Panelists:

  • Dr. Linden McBride, St. Mary’s College of Maryland
  • Dr. David Mann, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities

December 14, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Community Efforts to Advance Equity

Panelists:

  • Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
  • J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
  • William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP Unit 7025

