Got LEGOs? Build a Lighthouse

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, June 20, 2021

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has a challenge for local LEGO enthusiasts. Create a lighthouse utilizing LEGO bricks, and enter it in a competition honoring the lighthouse’s 185th anniversary.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is announcing a fun competition in honor of the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac River for Piney Point Lighthouse’s 185th anniversary. The challenge entails creating a version of any lighthouse utilizing LEGO bricks and bringing it to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum for display and contest judging.

The challenge has various age group categories, including ages 4-6, ages 7-11, ages 12-15 and ages 16 and older. The LEGO lighthouse creation should be no less than 12 inches (1 foot) wide and should not exceed 36 inches (3 feet) in height.

The winner of the contest in each age range will be selected on Sunday, August 8, 2021, during the final day of National Lighthouse Weekend. Lighthouses will be on public display at the museum until September 7, 2021.

“To really celebrate Piney Point Lighthouse’s 185th anniversary, we thought this competition would be a fantastic way to get families and the community involved,” says Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “What’s even more fun is that everyone will be able to see their creations on display at the museum.”

Lighthouses should be brought to the main museum building at 44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point, MD 20674 between July 21, 2021, and July 30, 2021. Models can then be picked up between September 7 and 12. Participation is free, and registration is required by calling 301-994-1471.

National Lighthouse Weekend will occur on Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8, from 10 am to 5 pm each day. In celebration of the weekend and anniversary, admission to the museum is free for all visitors, although donations for the museum’s mission of preservation and collection are welcome.

For more information about the contest, National Lighthouse Weekend or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, call 301-994-1471 or the lighthouse’s Facebook page.

Photo credit: Ryan Quintal/unsplash.com