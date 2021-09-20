Global Posture Review Will Determine if US Forces Are Where They Should Be

The Defense Department’s global posture review, which will determine if the US has the right amount of troops in the right places, is nearing completion, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. Also expected shortly is an update of the National Defense Strategy. As many of the world’s seas are increasingly seeing more activity, the US Navy is anxious for more guidance. Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike Gilday said the National Defense Strategy should give the service additional guidance “in terms of how the globe is going to be postured, how [DefSec Lloyd Austin] sees us in the competition phase and poised for potential crisis against China. And it’s not just in the Indo-Pacific; again, it’s transregional and it’s also multidomain,” reports Navy Times.

North Korea confirmed that it did launch a pair of ballistic missiles from a train-based system, reports UPI, which was part of a flurry of activity in a week that also saw South Korea unveil its own missiles. The escalations are increasing tensions not seen since 2017, reports Los Angeles Times.

France has recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in protest of a deal the US announced last week with Australia and the UK, reports CNBC. The agreement called for nuclear submarines for Australia that aims to strengthen stability in the Indo-Pacific region as China expands its influence.

The family of US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Max Soviak, killed during the August terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, offered a home for an Afghan child, reports Navy Times. The child had ended up at the airport gate after his parents had been killed. A photo of HM3 Soviak, taken before his death, with the child had appeared on Facebook. That led to his parents inquiring about the child. They have since learned that he was reunited with guardians in Afghanistan.

Head of US Central Command Marine GEN Frank McKenzie said a drone strike in late August in Kabul that killed 10 civilians was a “mistake,” reports The Associated Press. “This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake,” he said, confirming that no ISIS fighters are believed to have been killed in the attack.

The USS John S. McCain has left Yokosuka, Japan, and is heading to its new homeport in Naval Station Everett, WA, reports UPI. The Arleigh Burke-class guided destroyer spent 24 years stationed in Japan. The Curtis Wilbur arrived at its new San Diego homeport on Thursday after more than 25 years in Japan, reports Navy Times.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. recently completed acceptance trials, reports UPI. It is expected to be delivered to the Navy later this year.

Hundreds of people turned up for a rally at the US Capitol on Saturday, reports NPR, amid a heightened security presence by the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies. The event was a protest of the ongoing arrests and detention of people accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The crowd was smaller than what police had expected and incidents were few, reports CBS News.

NavSec Carlos Del Toro is urging sailors to stay safe while driving on the highways. There has been an increase in fiscal 2021 in fatal motor vehicle accidents involving service members, reports Navy Times.

US District Judge James Dever III has ruled that two lawsuits filed by military families at Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina alleging mold and other problems in their privatized housing can move forward, reports Navy Times. The private housing companies named in the lawsuit had filed motions to have the cases dismissed.

The four-person, all-civilian crew of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission splashed down off the coast of Florida on Saturday evening, reports The Hill. The mission marks a step in efforts by SpaceX and other aerospace corporations to make space flight commercially available.

A Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory is being developed to house wargaming and simulation branches for both the US Air Force’s directed energy and space vehicles directorates, reports C4ISRNET. The $6 million, 10,685-square-foot WARS Lab will be built at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

After years of demolition and construction, 66 acres of the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus in Washington, DC, is slowly coming to life as a mixed-used development, reports NPR’s WAMU radio station. Walter Reed closed its doors a decade ago and moved operations to Bethesda.

A California city is looking to raise revenue by serving as a middleman on contracts between a local military installation and private companies, reports the Victorville Daily Press. The city of Barstow will start by using a small chunk of federal money for animal control services at Fort Irwin Army base in San Bernadino County.

Honolulu, HI-based WSM Pacific SIOP, A Joint Venture, was awarded a $500-million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architecture-engineering contract for projects at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington, the reports GovConWire.

DoD reported on Friday that it had awarded $647 million to four companies to provide over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

The Biden administration has set a November 22 deadline for all federal employees to be vaccinated, reports Federal News Network.

Jobless rates in August fell in the region from the previous month, and almost all states reported lower unemployment rates than a year ago, reports WTOP News. In August, Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in July.

Fireproof blankets are being wrapped around several giant sequoias in Sequoia National Park, reports The Washington Post, as fires continue to burn in California.

Contracts:

Simmonds Precision Products, Vergennes, Vermont, is awarded a $13,712,394 modification (P00004) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00014-19-C-1062 for the Low-Cost Air-Drop Munition (LCAM) weapon system development program. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $28,522,207 and no options were proposed. Work will be performed in Vergennes, Vermont (74.4%); Arlington, Virginia (5.2%); Indian Head, Maryland (3.9%); Yuma, Arizona (3.8%); Burlington, Vermont (3%); Torrance, California (2.6%); Westminster, Maryland (2.3%); Rancho Cordova, California (1.9%); and various places below 1%. Modification P00004 extends the period of performance; work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,611,788 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-19-C-1062).

HydroGeoLogic Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-21-D-0009).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $21,678,810 hybrid (cost-no-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract for the Air and Missile Defense Workstation Block VI. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-D-0023).

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $7,935,996 modification (P00005) to contract W81K04-21-C-0002 for nutrition care management and supervisory, technical, administrative and clerical services. Work will be performed in West Point, New York; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Irwin, California; and Fort Riley, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $7,935,996 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $137,351,160 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247321F4727) under a multiple award construction contract for the replacement of several facilities damaged by earthquakes at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. Work to be performed provides for the design and construction of cast propellant mix facility, warhead casing operations facility, and motor assembly compound in support of the China Lake Propulsion Laboratory. The task order also contains 23 unexercised options and six planned modifications, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $149,622,814. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $132,407,174; and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,514,720 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,429,267 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-21-D-1215).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Severn, Maryland, has been awarded an $8,849,269 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development. This contract provides for the supporting research and development of innovative algorithm development of artificial intelligence capabilities that are extensible to the Air Force mission in the area of executive functions. The location of performance will be in Severn, Maryland. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 17, 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $770,568 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-C-1167).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $91,614,978 modification (P0004) to a four-year base contract (SPE7LX-21-D-0087) with three two-year option periods for multiple weapon systems program support. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Oct. 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

Dominion Energy Virginia, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $19,973,322 modification (P00270) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-06-C-8252) with no option periods for electric utility services. This is a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 1, 2057, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2016 through 2057 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Northrop Grumman, McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $82,646,933 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Planning Programming Budgeting Business Operating System-II. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,342,041 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-F-0434).

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is awarded a $39,998,941 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and modernization aboard Ex-McKee (AS-41) during the fiscal 2021 decontamination availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $39,998,941 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured. Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N42158-21-C-0004).

Bowhead Marine Support Services LLC, Springfield, Virginia (M68909-21-D-7912); DeVilliers Technology Solutions LLC, doing business as, DeVil-Tech, Stafford, Virginia (M68909-21-D-7913); FedWriters Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (M68909-21-D-7914); and MERPTech LLC, Herndon, Virginia (M68909-21-D-7915), are awarded a combined $31,166,049 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for the procurement of services to support the Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch. The operations, maintenance and technical services contract will be used to issue task orders to provide test and evaluation support including, but not limited to amphibious vehicles, ground combat vehicles, systems, and equipment for the Marine Corps Systems Command and Program Executive Officer Land Systems. Types of services required include, scuba diving services, emergency medical treatment services, watercraft operation and maintenance services, heavy equipment operation and maintenance services, communications equipment operation and maintenance services, advanced manufacturing, welding, and machining services, technical editing services, electronics services, media services, engineering services, information technology services, data collection services, administrative management services, financial management services, security services, and crane services. This five-year contract includes five one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $69,000,000, over a ten year period to the four vendors combined. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, California. The period of performance for the base award is from Sept. 17, 2021, through Sept. 16, 2026. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Sept. 16, 2031. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 (Marine Corps) funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation funds. This contract was competitively provided via a request for proposal (M68909-21-R-7903) published via the government-wide Point of Entry beta.sam.gov website. Seven offers were received and four were selected for award. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M68909-21-D-7912-7915).

Etolin Strait Partner LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to exercise Option Two of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for various maintenance, repair, alteration, and minor new construction projects to government facilities located primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AO. The option period is from Sept. 30, 2021, to Sept. 29, 2022. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $90,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Washington AO including but not limited to Maryland (45%); Washington, DC (30%); and Virginia (25%). Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy); operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0007).

Orbis Sibro Inc., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (N3904018D0003); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N3904018D0004); Delphinus Engineering, Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N3904018D0005); and Oceaneering International, Chesapeake, Virginia (N3904018D0006), are awarded a combined cumulative $29,580,106 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award modification to exercise Option Period Three to provide non-nuclear production support for US naval submarine projects and repairs. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by October 2022. No funding will be obligated at time of award. All Option Period Three orders placed against these contracts will utilize fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Saab Inc., Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $20,860,970 cost-plus-fixed-fee term and firm-fixed-price contract for engineering, technical, logistical, and material support services for lifecycle sustainment of the AN/SPS-77 (variants) Radar Systems; Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar Systems; Celsius Tech Radar and Optronic Site 200 Fire Control Radar System; and other Saab sensor systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $91,535,248. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (68%); Järfälla, Sweden (12%); Göteborg, Sweden (10%); Washington, DC (5%); and Dam Neck, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,700,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N63394-21-C-0009).

