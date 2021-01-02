Get Your Family Heirlooms Appraised

You may have a hidden treasure in your attic or garage and not even know it. Visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your family heirlooms and prized possessions at St. Clement’s Island Museum.

This year’s Appraiser’s Fair from 10 am to 3 pm Saturday, January 23, will look a little different from years past. Those interested must call the museum to make an appointment with individual appraisers. Walk-ups will be permitted, but not guaranteed an appointment. Only one appointment per person to see one fine arts appraiser. Each appointment is 10 minutes long and is good for a maximum of two items.

The appraisers will wear masks, and the public is required to wear a mask and observe the 6-foot social distancing. Those showing without an appointment must wait outside and will be called to fill in available openings.

The fine arts appraisers include Dorie Lear, a certified auction house appraiser; Henry Lane Hull, proprietor of Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals; and Bill Curry, proprietor of Hammer’s Antiques and Collectibles. William Parron, proprietor of the Bill Parron Coin Co., will be available to appraise coins and currency.

Only items that can be hand-carried will be appraised. Space is limited and items will be viewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Appraiser’s Fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to properly care for them.

There are various small costs for item appraisals — normally $5 each, payable by cash and check only. For fine arts, there is a two-item limit per person. The fine arts appraisal may close early due to high attendance.

All guests must always wear masks while in the museum building, and social distancing guidelines are encouraged outside family units. Museum staff will be wearing masks, and frequently cleaning all public contact areas and restrooms.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information.