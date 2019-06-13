Get a Briefing From Capt. Chris Cox

Commanding Officer Capt. Chris Cox will give a briefing titled “View From Pax River NAS” on July 10, 2019, from noon to 1:30 pm. The briefing will be offered in the KBR conference room, located at 22309 Exploration Drive in Lexington Park, MD. The event is being sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership.

Check-in for the briefing will begin at 11:30 am that day, and then the briefing will start promptly at noon. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Water and cookies will be provided for members of the audience.

Registration for the event is free.

Capt. Chris Cox, the commanding officer for NAS Patuxent River, is a 1995 graduate of the US Naval Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marine engineering. He then went to flight school and was winged as a naval flight officer in 1997.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

