Free COVID Vaccines Offered to Children

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 · Leave a Comment

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 18 will be offered on Friday, January 19, 2024, from 9 to 11:30am and 1 to 3pm at the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 21580 Peabody St. in Leonardtown.

Appointments are required; call 301-475-4419 to make an appointment.

The health department continues to offer the updated COVID-19 vaccine for children 18 and younger who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program. This includes children who do not have health insurance, those with a Medicaid insurance plan, or those who are American Indian or Alaska Native. Additionally, SMCHD is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine for uninsured adults.

Appointments for the updated COVID-19 vaccine can be scheduled at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown by calling 301-475-4330.

“Vaccination remains a key part of preventing serious illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Our team hopes this clinic will help parents get their children the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Please talk with your child’s health care provider about timing the new vaccine if your child has recently had COVID-19 infection or another COVID-19 vaccine.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit the health department’s website.