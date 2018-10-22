First Testing Phase on Carrier Complete

Two F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the F-35 Integrated Test Force have left the HMS Queen Elizabeth after completing a first phase of developmental testing, reports Jane’s 360. The aircraft carrier is in the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast of the US.

The US Navy has increased the size of accident potential zones around its testing field at Webster Field in St. Inigoes after the proliferation of its mission to test unmanned aircraft, reports Southern Maryland Online.

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with executives from Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics this week, reports CNBC News. The will discuss how they can source more parts and materials domestically.

Troops are nearly evenly split over President Trump’s proposal for a new Space Force branch of the military, a new Military Times poll of active-duty service members reveals. The anonymous survey was conducted in September and October.

A Super Hornet made an emergency landing after its right engine caught fire, reports Navy Times. The Oct. 4 incident involved a F/A-18F flying out of Naval Air Station Lemoore with Strike Fighter Squadron 22.

Reuters reports Belgium is likely to replace its aging F-16s. Several sources told the news agency that industry experts expect the choice to be Lockheed Martin’s F-35 over the Eurofighter Typhoon.

DefSec Jim Mattis and South Korean National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said their countries are suspending another major military exercise in South Korea in an effort to support denuclearization talks with North Korea, reports Military Times.

Navy Capt. Heather E. Cole is facing court-martial for allegedly steering defense contracts to a company she founded, reports Navy Times. Capt. Cole has been accused of failing to disclose her active duty military status while negotiating nearly $635,000 worth of contracts for her manufacturing firm, Worksaver Material Handling Equipment Co. between 2002 and 2015.

Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy said last week that the service was still looking for a chief technology officer to help the Army Futures Command make astute technological investments, reports Defense Systems.

Mini Anirudhan and Dr. Chin-Jye “Michael” Yu, NAVAIR engineers, were recognized for their leadership and technical achievements at the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference in Chicago earlier this month, reports smnewsnet.com.

The US Marine Corps is looking to cut programs as a tighter budget looms, reports Breaking Defense. As old programs go, the Corps is looking at new cyber capabilities and getting back into the air defense game.

Hurricane Michael hits the Coast Guard’s largest program, reports Breaking Defense. The shipyard building the $10 billion Offshore Patrol Cutter program was leveled.

After providing nearly $2 million in assistance to service members and retirees facing financial hardships in the wake of Hurricane Florence, reports Military Times, the military relief societies have geared up to help those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $57,854,366 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action for procurement of long-lead-time material and production engineering for the expeditionary fast transport (EPF) 13. The EPF class provides high-speed, shallow-draft transportation capability to support the intra-theater maneuver of personnel, supplies and equipment for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Army. Work will be performed in Novi, Michigan (30 percent); Mobile, Alabama (15 percent); Houston, Texas (9 percent); Slidell, Louisiana (8 percent); Franklin, Massachusetts (8 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (7 percent); Rhinelander, Wisconsin (5 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (2 percent); and Dallas, Texas (2 percent); with other efforts performed at various locations throughout the U.S. below one percent (2 percent); and at various locations outside the U.S. below one percent (12 percent). Work on EPF 13 is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $43,390,775 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-2227).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $13,567,362 firm-fixed-price contract for life cycle management of programs within multiple ammunition product lines. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-19-D-0002).

