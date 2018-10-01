First F-35B Lands on British Warship

The first Royal Navy pilot to land an F-35B stealth fighter on Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth tells his story to DailyMail.com. Flying the test jet from NAS Patuxent River, Royal Navy Cmdr. Nathan Gray touched down to start two months of flight tests, reports USNI News.

The US sent the F-35 Lightning II into combat for the first time on Thursday, CNN reports.

Lockheed Martin has lowered the price for its F-35s, the Pentagon announced Friday. The $11.5 billion contract for 141 F-35 fighter jets lowers the price for the most common version of the stealthy jet by 5.4 percent to $89.2 million, reports Reuters. Ninety-one of the new aircraft will go to the US military, while 28 are for international partners and 22 others are slated for foreign military sales, reports Military.com.

A Marine Corps F-35B jet crashed Friday morning in a marshy area near Beaufort, SC, reports The Post and Courier. The pilot ejected safely. A post by Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort said the aircraft was part of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Business Insider reports that Russia plans to arm its most advanced fighter jet with a hypersonic air-to-air missile that can take aim at aircraft nearly 200 miles away.

DefSec Jim Mattis says the US government will one day offer cyber protection to businesses that work with critical infrastructure, reports Fifth Domain, and may even extend such a buffer to the private sector.

The Army and Marine Corps might not be equipped to respond quickly to crises in Europe or Africa because the services are improperly storing vehicles, weapons and other gear at overseas prepositioning sites, the Pentagon inspector general warns, reports Military.com.

The Navy awarded six of its next Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to Ingalls Shipbuilding and four to General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, in a combined $9 billion purchase, reports USNI News.

There are hundreds of medical and behavioral issues that can keep young people from being able to join the Army. Some, like criminal records and heart defects are still a hard no, but the service’s top civilian has been looking at some more treatable issues and whether they should still disqualify a potential recruit, reports Army Times.

The Blue Angels have released an updated schedule of appearances through next year, reports Military.com.

Contracts:

Airtec Inc., California, Maryland, is awarded a $26,948,745 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance flight hours, operations, maintenance, and as needed, development, testing and evaluation of currently integrated aircraft systems and associated ground systems in support of the Falcon-I program. Work will be performed in Bogota, Colombia (85 percent); and California, Maryland (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-18-D-0058).

PAE Applied Technologies LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $17,770,204 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00244-14-C-0007 to exercise options for operations and maintenance services in support of the Southern California Offshore Range. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (70 percent); and San Clemente Island, California (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by March, 2019. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Corp. Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $13,517,256 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-0517 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for the non-recurring engineering necessary to incorporate the E-2D Link-16 Crypto Modernization and Frequency Remapping capability by integrating the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Concurrent Multi Netting 4 terminal and a low volume Link-16 High Power Amplifier into the E‑2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (89 percent); Woodland Hills, California (6 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); and St. Augustine, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,544,967 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Alpha-Omega Change Engineering Inc., Williamsburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $44,738,911 modification (P00052) to previously awarded contract FA8621-16-C-6331 for academic and simulator formal training and continuation training for multiple mission design series. This modification provides for aircrew instruction including initial and mission qualification, refresher, upgrade, and currency; student series; contractor logistics support, concurrency management, training systems support center, courseware, and cybersecurity. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $142,925,074. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; and Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Total Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

GE Aviation Systems, doing business as Dowty Propellers Inc., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $19,565,172 firm-fixed-price contract for the C-130J R391 Propeller Depot Activation requirement. The contractor shall establish an organic depot repair/overhaul capability for the C-130J R391 Propeller which will include training for organic repair/overhaul capability for the line replaceable unit and shop replaceable unit. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 20, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source commercial acquisition. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $19,565,172 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8504-18-C-0008).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract, for engineering services. These engineering services provide all of Northrop designed platforms managed by the 424th Supply Chain Management Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Work will be performed at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed Sept. 26, 2023. Fiscal 2018 consolidated sustainment funds in the amount of $2,700,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA811918D0011).

Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,458,047 modification to contract FA8540-12-C-0004 for continuing engineering services. This contract modification provides for a sustainment depot for the Mission Data File Generator, Intermediate Level Support Equipment, Millicomputer Replacement, Operational Flight Program (OFP) and Digital Receiver Exciter OFP, as well as interfacing firmware and software support tools. The interfacing of firmware and software tools ensure corrections to deficiencies are identified during government testing and initial fielding. Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 12, 2019. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $3,904,735,559 fixed-price-incentive, firm target multiyear contract for construction of four DDG 51 class ships, one each in fiscal 2019 through 2022. This contract includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements, and post-delivery availabilities on the awarded firm multiyear ships, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $4,030,194,579. This contract also includes options for construction of additional DDG 51 class ships. These options may be subject to future competitive actions in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract, and therefore the dollar values are considered source selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time (see 41 US Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104). Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (61 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (5 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (4 percent); York, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (2 percent); South Portland, Maine (1 percent); Walpole, Massachusetts (1 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Charlottesville, Virginia (1 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling 20 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2028. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $25,017,500 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured via a limited competition between Huntington Ingalls Inc. and Bath Iron Works pursuant to 10 US Code 2304 (c) (3) and FAR 6.302-3 (Industrial Mobilization), with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2305).

Textron Inc., New Orleans, Louisiana, is awarded a $98,045,961 cost-reimbursable, not-to-exceed, undefinitized modification to previously-awarded letter contract N00024-17-C-2480 for the procurement of additional long-lead-time material (LLTM) for the Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) program, Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100-class craft 109 through 112, and for the procurement of LLTM and pre-fabrication activities for LCACs 113 through 118. The SSC program is the functional replacement for the existing fleet of vehicles, which are nearing the end of their service life. It is an air cushion vehicle designed for a 30-year service life. The SSC mission is to land surface assault elements in support of operational maneuver from the sea at over-the-horizon distances while operating from amphibious ships and mobile landing platforms. SSC provides increased performance to handle current and future missions, as well as improvements which will increase craft availability and reduce total ownership cost. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana (45 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (12 percent); Harahan, Louisiana (10 percent); Huntington Beach, California (6 percent); Eatontown, New Jersey (6 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (5 percent); Corona, California (4 percent); Metairie, Louisiana (4 percent); Gold Beach, Oregon (3 percent); East Hartford, Connecticut (3 percent); and Riverdale, Iowa (2 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,189,830; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $60,344,640 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Crofton Construction Services Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N40085-18-D-1156); Doyon Project Services, Federal Way, Washington (N40085-18-D-1157); Ocean Construction Services Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40085-18-D-1158); Seaward Marine Corp., Chesapeake, Virginia 23323 (N40085-18-D-1159); and WF Magann Corp., Portsmouth, Virginia (N40085-18-D-1160), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build, design-bid-build construction contract for waterfront construction projects within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic Hampton Roads area of responsibility (AOR). The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all five contracts combined is $95,000,000. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, new construction, repair, replacement, demolition, alteration, and/or improvements of waterfront projects and may be of either design-bid build or design-build construction strategy. Types of waterfront projects that include one or more of the following elements: piers; wharves; quay walls; dry docks; bulkheads; crane rail systems; fender systems; berthing and mooring; and waterfront related utilities (e.g., steam; low pressure compressed air; fresh water; salt water; sanitary sewer; oily waste water collection; high voltage to low voltage electrical; and fire protection systems) and required staging and performing construction in or over open tidal waters from barges and/or other floating or affixed work platforms. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Crofton Construction Services Inc. is being awarded the initial task order at $7,327,275 for the Berth 18/19 Submarine Berth Repair at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by February 2020. All work on this contract will be performed in the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Hampton Roads AOR, Virginia. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of August 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,347,295 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Intelligence, Information, Services, Sterling, Virginia, is awarded $10,688,510 for modification P00018 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0027) to procure MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned air system, tactical control system 2016 Linux cyber baseline implementation of build 9 software release. Work will be performed in Dulles, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement; and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,905,071 will be obligated at time of award, $629,350 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

L3 – Interstate Electronics Corp. (IEC), Anaheim, California, is awarded $10,159,587 for modification P00008 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00030-18-C-0001) for flight test instrumentation engineering services and support. The work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (27 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (4 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (3 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (3 percent); Bremerton, Washington (2 percent); Laurel, Maryland (2 percent); Silverdale, Washington (2 percent); and Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (1 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,217,123; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $942,464 will be obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $9,217,123 will expire at the end of fiscal 2019. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Tuva LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded an $8,999,621 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of 100 Mobile Training Suites (MTS) in support of Global Combat Support System-Marine Corps (GCSS-MC). The kits are a combination of equipment, software, databases, documentation, and procedures; and, will be used in the training of GCSS-MC users and key personnel in locations where network connectivity to the enterprise training environment is not available. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 27, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,999,621 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is awarded in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 19.8 and section 8(a) of the Small Business Act, 15 US Code 637(a) as an Alaska Native Corporation. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-18-C-7618).

General Dynamics One Source LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $465,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and time and materials) contract for the implementation of a hardware product line. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-18-D-0031).

MEB General Contractors Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $50,257,000 firm-fixed-price contract for aircraft apron airfield site improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Joint Base Langley, Fort Eustis, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $50,257,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-18-C-0025).

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises II LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia, was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction project delivery method that provides for a wide variety of renovation, repair, and minor construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-18-D-0014).

Grand Ground Enterprise LLC, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a base year plus four option years, with a potential six-month extension of services, time and materials contract (HHM402-18-F-0165) with an estimated ceiling of $61,261,552 to provide counterintelligence analysis support services for the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Office of Counterintelligence and the Joint Staff Counterintelligence and Human Intelligence Deputy Directorate. Through this award, DIA will procure services to identify and neutralize threats to DIA personnel, information and missions that includes strategic-level analytic support focused on all-source analysis. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with an expected completion date of March 27, 2024. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,780,767 are being obligated at time of award. This contract has been awarded through a 100 percent 8(a) small business set-aside competition and four offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,263,803 task order (HTC71118FD107) on firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost contract HC1028-18-D-0007. The contract provides continued sustainment and development support for the Defense Personal Property System. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The contract base period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal year 2019 Transportation Working Capital Funds in the amount of $8,263,803 were obligated at time of award. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $7,735,557 labor hour contract (HQ042318F0162) for the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) to provide audit reconciliation support services to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and other defense agencies. The contract has a one-year base period starting Oct. 1, 2018, and ending Sept. 30, 2019, with three one-year options periods. The total contract value for the base year and all options is $32,110,424. The primary place of performance is DFAS Indianapolis, Indiana, with the following other sites that may require occasional travel to: DFAS Columbus, Ohio; DFAS Cleveland, Ohio; DFAS Rome, New York; and DFAS Limestone, Maine. Operating funds in the amount of $7,735,557 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Middle River, Maryland, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $80,228,674 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00014) to contract FA8726-17-C-0011 for military global positioning system (GPS) in support of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node platform fleet. Work will be performed at Bombardier Facility in Wichita, Kansas, for installs and testing. Military testing will be done at Edwards Air Force Base. The contract is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,100,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Altus, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $20,892,865 firm-fixed price modification (P00032) to previously awarded contract FA8621-16-C-6339 for the B-52 Training System Delta Merge. This contract provides for the development, integration, and testing of 1760 Internal Weapons Bay Upgrade 1.2, Combat Network Communications Technology 3.0, Next Generation Threat System 3.2.1, Defensive Station Subsystem Technical Refresh, and B-52 Software Baseline 06/Sniper Targeting Pod. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $19,094,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wight-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-16-C-6339).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,967,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for spare equipment, on-site technical support, repairs, upgrades, and travel. This contract provides for spare parts and technical services to support F-35 Reprogramming Labs. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 27, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $267,487 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Specialized Contracting Branch, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2487-18-D-0006).

Dominion Privatization South Carolina LLC, Richmond, Virginia, has been awarded a $142,280,462 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric distribution system at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. This is a 50-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and South Carolina, with a March 31, 2069, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2069 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SP0600-18-C-8325).

American States Utility Services Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia, has been awarded an $81,380,241 modification (P00004) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-17-C-8328) with no option periods for additional utility services for the water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Riley, Kansas. This modification increases the obligated value from $5,554,732 to $5,972,894. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Locations of performance are Kansas and Virginia, with a June 30, 2068, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2068 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

JV Global Logistics LLC, Durham, New Hamphire, has been awarded a maximum $19,362,630 firm-fixed-price contract for alongside aircraft refueling services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Patuxent River, Maryland. This is a four-year base contract with one five-year option period and a six-month extension. This was a competitive acquisition with six offers received. Locations of performance are New Hamphire and Maryland, with a June 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE603-18-C-5071).

CenCore LLC, Orem, Utah (W911QY-18-D-0233); Davis Defense Group Inc., Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0234); Integrity Consulting Engineering and Security Solutions LLC, Purcellville, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0235); Interactive Process Technology LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0236); Joint Research and Development Inc., Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0237); Kalman & Company Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0232); Millennium Corp., Arlington, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0238); and The Tauri Group Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0239), will compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for providing resources in support of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense to include its headquarters, directorates and five joint project managers. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Davis Defense Group Inc., Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0247); Engility Corp., Andover, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0248); HII Mission Driven Innovation Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W911QY-18-D-0249); Kalman & Company Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0250); Patricio Enterprises Inc., Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0251); and the Tauri Group Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0252), will compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for resources in support of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense to include its headquarters, directorates and five joint project manager. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $78,826,837 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for machine learning and computer vision engineering. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $40,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-18-C-0037).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $61,060,108 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for mission command training program exercise planning, coordination, execution, technical support, and operations of simulation and models, and related support activities. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $61,060,108 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Kansas, is the contracting activity (W911S0-18-C-0004).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $16,185,983 modification (0046 02) to contract W52P1J-11-G-0002 to repair and/or replace the electrical circuit components and replace electrical infrastructure in the area that directly supports multiple products and areas at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2020. Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $16,185,983 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $13,488,069 modification (0029 17) to contract W52P1J-11-G-0002 to design a new permanent energy center allowing for complete isolation from a legacy coal-fired powerhouse and incorporating it into a natural gas-fired package boiler facility. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2020. Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,488,069 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded an $11,311,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Delaware River, Philadelphia. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in New Castle, Delaware, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $11,311,500 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-18-C-0047).

Sagres Construction, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $10,980,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Fort Myer, Virginia, with a protective barrier ornamental fence and associated access gates and construction of approximately 9,600 LF of an 8 foot perimeter ornamental security fence. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed in Fort Myer, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 4, 2020. Fiscal 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $10,980,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-18-C-0046).

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $94,583,325 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) to increase the existing level of effort for additional advance fabrication, research, development, testing and engineering efforts in support of nuclear powered aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by March 2019. No contract funds are being obligated at this time. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $68,879,200 cost-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for maintenance, product improvement and design services efforts to support the Dry Deck Shelter (DDS) Program. The contract provides Naval Special Warfare Command with engineering services to support maintenance, product improvement and design services and repairs of US Special Operations Command’s Dry Deck Shelter assets. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $68,879,200. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (60 percent); Honolulu, Hawaii (30 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (5 percent); Groton, Connecticut (3 percent); and Guam (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $725,000 and fiscal 2018 DoD procurement funding in the amount of $201,000 will be obligated at time of award. Operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; however, 10 US Code 2410(a) authority will be invoked to allow the period of performance to be extended past the funding expiration date of Sept. 30, 2018. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-6413).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded $57,752,791 for a single cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N6264518F0620 under a previously awarded General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract (GS00Q14OADU420). This task order will provide research support services to examine the effects of deployments and career experiences on the overall physical and mental health of service members and their families. The work will be performed at the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research, development, testing and evaluation funds (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,699,811 will be obligated under the initial incrementally funded task order, and the funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $55,963,902 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-11-C-2306 for the procurement of guided-missile destroyer (DDG) 1000 class unique wholesale spare parts and equipment. The spare parts and equipment for systems include but are not limited to Integrated Fight Through Power, Steering Gear Actuation System and Propulsion shafting. This also includes the program management, material handling, packaging, warehousing and other services associated with the procurement of these parts and systems. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (30 percent); Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania (21 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (16 percent); Bath, Maine, (11 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (7 percent); High Ridge, Missouri (3 percent); Stevensville, Maryland (2 percent); Superior, Wisconsin (2 percent); Mankato, Minnesota (1 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (1 percent); Warren, Massachusetts (1 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (1 percent); Bridgton, Maine (1 percent); and various other places less than one percent (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) funding in the amount of $55,963,902 will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $55,963,902 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $54,551,523 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5225) for production of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare System. The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is the Surface Ship Undersea Warfare combat system with the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts, and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats. This contract action includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract action to $168,051,549. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (41 percent); Clearwater, Florida (24 percent); Syracuse, New York (13 percent); Manassas, Virginia (12 percent); Hauppauge, New York (5 percent); Owego, New York (4 percent); and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Navy), 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy), and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding the amount of $54,551,523 will be obligated at the time of award and $2,242,839 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $34,774,265 modification under previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N3220517C3000) to fund the first one-year option period. This contract is for operation and maintenance of seven USNS Bob Hope Class Surge Large, Medium-Speed Roll-On/Roll-Off vessels. This contract includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and a six-month option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $196,303,408. Work will be performed at sea worldwide, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2019. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 31, 2022. Working capital contract funds in the amount of $34,774,265 are obligated for fiscal 2019, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $31,092,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of Chambers Field Magazine Recap, Phase I at Naval Station Norfolk. The work to be performed provides for construction of one Type-C (three bay) magazine and one Type-D (five bay) magazine, an ordnance operations building, an ordnance build-up-assembly facility and a woodworking shop facility. All will be constructed of metal and masonry walls with metal roof on concrete slabs. The project will provide anti-terrorism/force protection (AT/FP) features and comply with AT/FP regulations and physical security mitigation in accordance with DoD minimum anti-terrorism standards for buildings. The contract also contains six unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $36,082,000. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $31,092,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-C-1148).

3e Technologies International Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $16,620,671 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00174-16-C-0046 to exercise option year two for continued implementation of a facilities critical infrastructure control and monitoring system interface to the Navy Virtual Perimeter Monitoring System that will allow for monitoring and control of critical facility infrastructure for potential operating hazards or intrusions. Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (80 percent); and San Diego, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy, Air Force and Army National Guard) funding in the amount of $2,694,679 will be obligated at time of award and would expire at the end of fiscal 2018. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded $11,680,714 for modification P00024 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-16-C-0016) for the continuation of support services including critical system assessment and vulnerability services and reentry systems development support services for the Trident II (D5). Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado (71.1 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (22.5 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (4.6 percent); and Albuquerque, New Mexico (1.8 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $4,135,936 are being obligated on this award. Subject to availability of funding, fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,101,476; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,443,302 will be obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $10,237,412 will expire at the end of fiscal 2019. The Department of the Navy, Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Assurance Technology Corp., Carlisle, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,511,435 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the research and development for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) System for Naval Research Laboratory’s Space Systems Development Department (SSDD). Work will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed March 28, 2019. Fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $1,600,000 is being obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured using sole-source procedures under Request for Proposal #N00173-18-R-WR13. The Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00173-18-C-6007).

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded an $11,395,466 firm-fixed-priced contract to engineer, furnish, install, secure, test, and make operational a turnkey solution for the upgrade of the existing telecommunication network architecture to a Unified Capabilities compliant solution at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Work will be performed at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (50 percent); and Camp Smith, Hawaii (50 percent), and will be completed by Sept. 27, 2020. Fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,395,466 will be obligated on award and funds will not expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the General Services Administration Connections II, Government-wide Acquisition Contract, with three offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-18-F-4958).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded $11,284,790 for firm-fixed-price modification P00048 for the purchase of additional provisioning spares to support ongoing Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar Gallium Nitride efforts in support of Program Executive Office Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,284,790 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract modification was not competitively procured. The base contract was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0211).

Packet Forensics LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract HR001118C0056 for the DARPA Harnessing Autonomy for Countering Cyberadversary Systems (HACCS) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $11,200,000 from $1,200,000. Work will be performed at Virginia Beach, Virginia, with an expected completion date of December 2019. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $10,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting Group LLP, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,042,536 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract includes conceptualizing, designing, and providing support to a Department of Defense (DoD)-led Personnel Vetting Transformation Office (PVTO), under direction of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, to support and enable a broad range of actions to transform and modernize personnel vetting, and to transfer the background investigation mission from Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to DoD. Work performance will take place in offices across the National Capital Region and Boyers, Pennsylvania. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,042,536 are being obligated on this award. The expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-17-A-0013).

