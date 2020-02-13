Feb. 27 Dahlgren Job Fair @ Mary Washington Campus

Thursday, February 27, 2020, 3-7 pm, JobZone will hold its first University of Mary Washington-Dahlgren Campus job fair of the year.

The Dahlgren (King George County) job fair events focus on employment needs in the surrounding areas, including the Dahlgren Naval Support Activity South Potomac commands, defense contractors, and the region’s professional community.

All industries are invited! All job candidates who meet job requirements are encouraged to participate!

The February 27, 2020, Dahlgren-UMW Job Fair includes the registered employers listed below. This Participating Companies List will continually be updated at the JobZone Online link provided below.

COMPANIES: Contact JobZone now, to reserve your space. Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102 or 540-226-1473.

JOB SEEKERS: HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: REGISTER ONLINE: POST/LINK YOUR RESUME TO THE DAHLGREN EVENT.

– COMPANIES WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE RESUME DATABASE THE NEXT DAY.

– BRING PLENTY COPIES OF YOUR RESUME.

– PROFESSIONAL DRESS OR MILITARY UNIFORM IS REQUIRED.

– RE-VISIT THE WEBSITE FOR UPDATES ON ADDITIONAL PARTICIPATING COMPANIES.

IF TARGETING A SPECIFIC COMPANY, YOU MAY SUBMIT YOUR RESUME EARLY (Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com)

INCLUDE TARGET COMPANY NAME; JOB POSITION; BRIEF SUMMARY OF “HOW YOU QUALIFY”

JOBZONE will send the attached résumé with a summary of qualifications to the appropriate copany recruiter prior to the day of the job fair.

PRE-REGISTER FOR FEBRUARY 27, 2020 – DAHLGREN-UMW JOB FAIR HERE

Bring copies of your résumé.

Be prepared to drop off copy of your résumé at registration table.

Professional dress is required (or military uniform).

As noted above: register and post/link your résumé before the Job Fair. This is highly recommended.

Companies will have access to résumés the next day, if they are uploaded/linked prior to the career fair.

Continue to re-visit www.JobZoneOnline.com for updates.

All pre-registrants will receive updates on companies prior to the event.

University of Mary Washington-Dahlgren Campus Center for Education and Research

4224 University Drive

University Hall (Rm 110)

King George, VA 22485

Directions to the Dahlgren@UMW Job Fair.

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102/540-226-1473.

For more info, contact JobZone: Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473; janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

