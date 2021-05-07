Farmers Markets Open for the Season

St. Mary’s County farmers markets have opened for the 2021 season. Customers will find a variety of locally grown and locally made products from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, cider, and apple pie.

North St. Mary’s County Farmers Market

Open for the season

Currently located at the Charlotte Hall Library

8 am-5 pm Monday-Saturday

Home Grown Farm Market

Located at the Big Red Barn at 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park

9 am-1 pm Saturdays

For up-to-date market information, click here.

California Farmers Market

Located in the BAE parking lot at the intersection of Route 235 and Town Creek Drive, California

9 am-1 pm Saturdays

For up-to-date market information, click here.

All markets will be operated in the traditional walk-up fashion. For the 2021 season, county farmers markets will adhere to all current health orders regarding face coverings and physical distancing guidance. For the safety of the public and vendors, masks will be required for market transactions.

For questions, contact Lisa Ledman at lisa.ledman@stmarysmd.com or 240-309-4022.